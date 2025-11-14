UAEU researchers granted U.S. patent for method to strengthen buildings against collapse

AL AIN, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) announced the granting of a new patent from United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for an innovative engineering method that improves the resilience of reinforced concrete buildings against progressive collapse.

Developed by Prof. Bilal El-Ariss (UAEU), Professor Said Elkholy and Eng. Ahmad Shehada (MSc student), the patented system introduces a zero-cost and eco-friendly technique that both improves structural safety and promotes sustainability in construction.

The invention involves installing short, diagonal steel reinforcement bars around vulnerable columns during the construction phase. These bars are often leftover or scrap pieces from the same construction site. Under this new method, they are used to connect beams that meet at right angles across potentially weak columns.

This significantly increases the building’s resistance to disproportionate collapse if a column fails. The system requires no new materials, no special tools or labor, and aligns perfectly with existing construction practices and architectural designs.

Dr. El-Ariss said the significance of this patent extends beyond technical innovation. It addresses urgent challenges in rapidly urbanising and seismically adjacent regions like the UAE, where robust building design is critical. In addition, it contributes to global sustainable development goals by reusing construction waste, reducing environmental impact, and ensuring public safety without additional financial or material costs.

As the team moves forward, their next objectives are to collaborate with contractors and consultants to implement the technique widely across the region, to conduct further research to refine the method, and to raise awareness of its life-saving potential.