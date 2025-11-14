Dubai Municipality launches fourth season of Souq Al Freej across three parks

DUBAI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Municipality has announced the launch of the fourth season of Souq Al Freej, one of its leading community initiatives supporting small business owners and productive families. The initiative provides free platforms for showcasing and marketing locally made products in a family-friendly, open-air setting. Registration for Emirati entrepreneurs to participate in the new season is now open.

In an expanded format, Souq Al Freej will take place across three of Dubai’s prominent parks — Al Warqa Park 3 from 5 to 14 December, Al Barsha Pond Park from 19 to 28 December, and Blossoms Park in Nad Al Sheba from 2 to 11 January 2026 — following the exceptional turnout recorded in the previous season.

Souq Al Freej serves as a distinctive community platform offering integrated investment opportunities for Emirati entrepreneurs. It provides facilities that enhance competitiveness among participants, encouraging them to offer high-quality products at affordable prices while strengthening public confidence in locally made goods.

The market also enables direct interaction between vendors and shoppers, supporting participants in promoting their businesses and expanding their customer base.

Beyond commerce, Souq Al Freej offers a comprehensive recreational space for residents and visitors, creating a vibrant community environment that fosters social connection throughout Dubai’s winter season. The initiative complements Dubai Municipality’s wider efforts to make Dubai an ever more attractive, liveable, and high-quality city.

This season’s Souq Al Freej presents an extensive programme of activities, entertainment shows, and cultural and artistic performances designed for families, youth, and children. The event features live shows, interactive workshops, and dedicated children’s zones providing safe and enjoyable experiences.

Food and beverage kiosks will further enrich the atmosphere, while visitors can explore a wide range of products — from handmade crafts and fashion to home-cooked foods and sustainable goods — creating a destination that seamlessly blends shopping, leisure, and culture.

Mohammed Ahli, Acting Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, said: “We are pleased to announce the return of the fourth season of Souq Al Freej in an all-new format filled with engaging activities and experiences that bring together shopping and entertainment across three of Dubai’s most distinctive parks.

This expansion follows the great public response to previous seasons and reflects our commitment at Dubai Municipality to supporting and empowering small business owners, entrepreneurs, and productive families by offering comprehensive commercial platforms that build trust in local products, foster competitiveness, and promote business growth beyond the market season itself.”

He added: “It also embodies our vision of transforming public parks into sustainable community hubs — vibrant, interactive spaces that enrich residents’ and visitors’ quality of life through continuous engagement and activity. We look forward to strong participation from local entrepreneurs eager to showcase their products and welcome visitors to enjoy an exceptional community experience this winter, filled with entertainment, creativity, and meaningful social interaction.”

Emirati entrepreneurs and productive families can register until 25 November 2025 to participate in the upcoming Souq Al Freej through the link https://www.dm.gov.ae/souk-alfreej-registration/. The event provides participants with an opportunity to reach a broad audience and take part in one of Dubai’s most prominent community initiatives.

Strengthening community wellbeing

The third season of Souq Al Freej recorded exceptional success, attracting more than 282,000 visitors. The initiative has established itself as a distinguished community platform that enhances Dubai’s appeal and underscores the role of its public parks as inclusive spaces for families and visitors. These parks offer experiences that elevate residents’ wellbeing and quality of life while supporting the growth of local enterprises through stronger community engagement.