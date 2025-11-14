Muslim Council of Elders participates in 7th National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders is participating in the seventh edition of the National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence, organised by the UAE's Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence under the theme “Hand in Hand.” The event is taking place at Umm Al Emarat Park from 14th to 16th November.

The Council’s pavilion features a variety of events and activities, including programmes tailored for children and youth aimed at instilling values of tolerance and coexistence in younger generations. It also includes introductory activities highlighting the Council’s mission and its global initiatives to promote human fraternity and dialogue among followers of different religions and cultures.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, expressed the Muslim Council of Elders’ appreciation for the significant efforts led by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence under Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, in spreading and reinforcing values of tolerance and coexistence locally, regionally, and globally.

He affirmed that the United Arab Emirates represents a leading global model in entrenching a culture of dialogue, tolerance, and human fraternity.

He added that the seventh edition of the National Festival of Tolerance reflects the UAE’s commitment to mobilizing efforts toward enhancing values of dialogue and peace, noting that the festival has become a national and global platform that elevates the importance of coexistence and diversity while presenting an Emirati model to emulate in promoting societal harmony.

He noted that the Muslim Council of Elders’ participation aligns with its commitment to fostering direct communication with the public and spreading values of human fraternity using innovative, interactive methods suitable for all age groups.

This is consistent with the Council’s mission to build a more peaceful and understanding world, support joint efforts to entrench a culture of peace, and enhance initiatives for coexistence in the region and beyond, he added.