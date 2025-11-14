Japanese Embassy marks 71st Self-Defense Forces Day in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Major General Ishaq Saleh Mohammed Al Baloushi, Assistant Chief of Staff for Joint Forces, attended, as the guest of honour, a reception hosted by the Embassy of Japan in the UAE to celebrate the 71st anniversary of Japan Self-Defense Forces (JSDF) Day.

Okaniwa Ken, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to the UAE, hosted the ceremony.

The event was attended by senior representatives from the UAE Armed Forces, members of the diplomatic corps, and other distinguished guests.

During the event, guests enjoyed traditional tea ceremony by the Urasenke Tankokai Abu Dhabi Association.