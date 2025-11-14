Healthcare sector leaders urge community members to undergo early screening, strengthen diabetes prevention

DUBAI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has joined the global community in marking World Diabetes Day on November 14, observed this year under the theme “Diabetes across life stages.”

The Ministry of Health and Prevention, together with health authorities across the UAE, reaffirmed their commitment to combating diabetes through preventive programmes and early-diagnosis strategies that not only safeguard public health but also reinforce a culture of prevention as a national priority within a sustainable healthcare system.

Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, stressed that addressing diabetes is a national priority supported by unified efforts to enhance health and quality of life.

He stated that this priority can be achieved "through a national strategy and an integrated health system that shifts care towards a proactive pathway, protecting the community and elevating its quality of life. “We are working with all relevant health authorities as one team to promote community health and ensure the sustainability of its well-being."

He further explained that the expansion of early diagnostic capabilities using smart systems has significantly improved disease management indicators by broadening the scope of screening and reaching diverse demographic groups.

He also called on all community members to take the initiative and undergo early screening to detect pre-diabetes, given its direct impact on prevention and reducing the incidence of the disease.

Data system

For his part, Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said, “Diabetes is a global health challenge; however, the potential for preventing Type 2 diabetes remains high due to its strong connection to an individual's lifestyle. This aligns with our vision in Abu Dhabi, which seeks to develop a smart, proactive healthcare system that protects community members before the onset of illness and grants them the opportunity to enjoy long, healthy lives."

He added: "In this context, the Population Health Intelligence (PHI) platform constitutes a transformative tool that enhances our ability to prevent chronic diseases, including diabetes. This platform integrates data from clinical, environmental, and daily lifestyle sources, providing us with a comprehensive view of health trends. This enables early intervention and allows us to formulate evidence-based decisions to enhance community health."

He further said: "Thanks to our data-driven smart ecosystem, we have developed a suite of proactive programmes. These include the 'Check' comprehensive periodic screening programme, which has enabled us to identify the most at-risk groups and provide them with the necessary guidance and support.

We have also launched the Personalised Weight Management Program, which offers specialised, supervised support to help individuals achieve and maintain a healthy weight in a safe and sustainable manner."

He concluded: "I call upon all members of the community to adopt a prevention-orientated lifestyle. Consistent routine check-ups, a healthy diet, and regular physical activity have a direct and profound impact on enhancing their health and quality of life."

Meanwhile, Dr. Alawi Al Sheikh Ali, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), affirmed that the UAE has made significant and important strides in combating diabetes and reducing the incidence of this chronic disease.

He added that the expansion of the “Early Detection Healthcare Services for Emirati Citizens,” recently announced by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, marks a paradigm shift in reducing the prevalence of chronic diseases, including diabetes.

He noted that the project provides a significant impetus that reinforces the nation’s strategic directions and objectives in this field.

He emphasised that the Dubai Health Authority will spare no effort to entrench healthy lifestyles within the community and raise the standard of quality of life through programmes and initiatives that not only encourage community members to engage in physical activities but also prioritise physical fitness and promote sound dietary habits, which support the health and well-being of everyone.

He explained that the DHA’s efforts to combat diabetes are centred on the early detection of the disease and its underlying causes. To this end, it is conducting a household health survey across the Emirate of Dubai to assess residents’ health status and lifestyle patterns.

Dr. Al Sheikh Ali pointed out that the latest health survey, completed at the end of 2024, revealed significant positive outcomes. The prevalence rate of diabetes decreased from 13.7% in 2019 to 12.9% in 2024.

A similar positive trend was observed for diabetes-related health issues, including obesity, the rate of which among children (5-17 years) fell from 17.3% in 2019 to 16.9% in 2024. Furthermore, the rate of physical activity saw a substantial positive leap, rising from 19.9% in 2019 to 36.9% in 2024.

Early Diagnosis

Furthermore, Dr. Abdulaziz Al Muhairi, Chairman of the Sharjah Health Authority, emphasised that limiting the spread of diabetes constitutes a fundamental pillar of the Emirate's vision for a healthier and more prevention-aware society. The Authority operates within an interconnected system that brings together medical professionals, community initiatives, and modern digital systems, enabling early case detection, enhancing rapid intervention, and entrenching the concept of proactive healthcare.

Al Muhairi noted that developing early diabetes diagnosis capabilities in health centres and introducing advanced technologies for monitoring health indicators have contributed to enhancing the effectiveness of early detection programmes and expanding their reach to more beneficiaries.

He called on community members to conduct regular check-ups and adopt healthy behaviours that help reduce infection rates and improve quality of life, stressing that diabetes prevention safeguards the community's future health.