Abu Dhabi Chamber reports 38.4 percent rise in Indian company memberships

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Membership of Indian companies at the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has achieved a compound annual growth rate of 38.4% grown from 2019 to 2024, underscoring the strategic importance of Abu Dhabi for Indian enterprises and their confidence in the emirate’s leading investment environment.

Reflecting the depth of economic ties between Abu Dhabi and India and reinforcing the emirate’s position as a leading centre for business and investment, the Chamber recorded 3,375 new Indian company memberships in 2024, an annual increase of 31.1%.

As of September 2025, 17,457 Indian companies are active members of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, making the Indian business community the second largest within the Chamber’s diverse membership base.

The momentum follows steady expansion in trade and investment cooperation since the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) came into effect in 2022, opening new avenues for trade facilitation, capital flows and collaboration across the new economy.

Shamis Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “The rapid increase in Indian company memberships reflects rising confidence in the strength of our economy and the clarity of Abu Dhabi’s investment proposition. It also demonstrates the trust of Indian businesses in the emirate’s advanced infrastructure and its ability to provide high quality opportunities for growth and regional expansion. Abu Dhabi is consolidating its status as a global hub for business and investment.”

He affirmed India’s position as a trusted trade and investment partner and noted that the continued implementation of CEPA, together with strategic initiatives, will support growth in emerging sectors, advanced industries, biotechnology, energy, food and water.

Indian businesses in Abu Dhabi are active across a broad range of sectors. Wholesale and retail trade accounts for 45%of memberships, with 14% in construction, alongside growing participation in administrative services, hospitality, professional and technical services, manufacturing, transport, information technology and real estate. This wide range of activities highlights Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a diversified and resilient economy.

The growth in membership aligns with the wider trajectory of bilateral trade. In 2024, non-oil trade between Abu Dhabi and India rose 94% percent, supported by opportunities for companies on both sides.

Ali Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said, “Indian enterprises are integral to Abu Dhabi’s growth story. The rise in memberships is a clear vote of confidence in our pro enterprise policies, modern infrastructure and open access to regional and global markets.

Through the Chamber we provide integrated services that turn ambition into action; from company set up and licensing to standards and certification, supplier development, export readiness and partnership platforms. We welcome more Indian companies to build from Abu Dhabi and scale with confidence.”

The Abu Dhabi Chamber remains committed to enabling Indian companies to expand operations and diversify investments in the emirate. Through practical services, market access initiatives and partnership platforms, the Chamber supports sustainable economic growth and strengthens Abu Dhabi’s standing as a premier global destination for enterprise.