Sharjah Public Libraries marks 100 years of service, learning at SIBF 2025

SHARJAH, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah’s century-long camaraderie with books and culture is being celebrated at the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2025), where Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) is marking its 100th anniversary with a series of events, author sessions, and a special membership offer.

Founded in 1925 as a private library for the ruling family at Al Hisn Fort, SPL has grown into a vibrant network of six public libraries across the emirate in Sharjah City, Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba, Al Dhaid, and Wadi Al Helo, offering over 800,000 books in multiple languages. From its e-library and research facilities to its book clubs, workshops, and community events, SPL has become a cornerstone of Sharjah’s knowledge ecosystem.

At SIBF 2025, SPL is showcasing its role in nurturing lifelong readers and supporting education. “During the book fair, SPL will host Egyptian poet and writer Iman Mersal, Sheikh Zayed Book Award winner; Kuwaiti author Abdulwahab Al Hammadi; Emirati screenwriter Mohammed Hassan Ahmed; and Yara Al Masry, known for her Arabic translations of Chinese literature,” said Ghaith Al Hosani, Senior officer, Activities & Programmes at Sharjah Libraries.

He added, “We are also offering memberships at half the usual fee during the book fair. Our two book clubs promote reading and conversation, while our digital and social media platforms have expanded our reach beyond the emirate. The vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has made it possible for SPL to flourish and create a truly connected reading community.”

According to Mohammad Darwish, in charge of Memberships, SPL continues to attract a steady stream of visitors. “We see strong footfall, especially on weekends, with about 30 new memberships each month,” he said. “A lifetime membership allows members to borrow 10 books for two weeks, while children and teens can access seven books. One copy of every title is reserved for reading within the library.”

Darwish noted that students and researchers from Sharjah’s universities form the backbone of SPL’s knowledge community. “Our e-library enables members outside the emirate to access books and research materials easily,” he said.

What began as a private collection a century ago has evolved into a public institution built on access, inclusivity, and service. SPL’s journey mirrors Sharjah’s commitment to education, culture, and human development, values that continue to guide its work today.

The Sharjah International Book Fair 2025, organised by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) under the theme ‘Between You and a Book’, runs for 12 days at Expo Centre Sharjah, featuring 300 cultural events, 158 Arab and international guests, over 750 workshops in Arabic and English, and 85 live performances from 12 countries.