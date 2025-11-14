UAE says Sudanese Armed Forces spreading false allegations to mislead global community

GENEVA, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE affirmed that the Sudanese Armed Forces continue to exploit every available platform to spread false and unfounded allegations against it in a desperate attempt to mislead the international community and divert attention from their responsibility for the devastation inflicted upon Sudan.

''Instead of directing their efforts toward ending the civil war they ignited, they are devoting their efforts towards misleading disinformation campaigns to prolong the conflict and obstruct any genuine and constructive path toward achieving peace,'' said Jamal Al Musharakh, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, as the UAE requests a right of reply in response to the remarks made by the concerned delegate, who represents a warring party in Sudan, during the 38th Special Session of the Human Rights Council on the Human Rights Situation in and around El Fasher, in the context of the ongoing conflict in the Sudan.

He affirmed that the United Nations reports document war crimes and horrific violations of international law committed by both the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

''The Sudanese Armed Forces rejected the humanitarian truce, in spite of the intensive efforts implemented by the United States, as part of the Quad - supported by the UAE - which could have prevented the recent escalation in El Fasher and allowed the delivery of humanitarian aid,'' he further emphasised.

The UAE affirmed its steadfast support for all efforts to achieve an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, and calls on both parties to the conflict to uphold their legal and humanitarian obligations and to prioritise the interests of the Sudanese people, who continue to bear the consequences of this senseless war.

The UAE reiterated its steadfast commitment to working alongside regional and international partners, including the Quad, to launch a comprehensive transitional process paving the way for the establishment of an independent civilian-led government, not controlled by either warring party.

''Those who claim to have built the glory of other nations should reflect on the destruction they have caused on their own people due to their actions, and should devote their efforts to building their own country rather than spreading false information,'' he said.

In conclusion, he said:''Nations are not built on massacres and destruction, but on peace, tolerance, and dialogue. We must not forget that the Port Sudan Authority, who seek to garner international sympathy in this session, is the same party that drowned Darfur in blood twenty years ago, and once again seized power by force from the democratically elected civilian government in October 2021.''