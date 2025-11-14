Eid Al Etihad Celebrations Committee announces packed schedule of events across Sharjah

SHARJAH, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Eid Al Etihad Celebrations Committee announced that the Emirate of Sharjah has prepared a special celebration programme that will begin on 19th November and continue until 2nd December to mark the 54th Eid Al Etihad (Union Day). The programme highlights the nation’s history and heritage through activities, events, competitions and cultural and artistic evenings held across several historical and tourist sites.

These celebrations honour the cultural identity and enduring values of the UAE and celebrate the strength drawn from unity built on cultural diversity. With broad participation from all segments of society, the events reflect the spirit of belonging and interaction, ensuring that Union Day remains a series of community success stories deeply rooted in the nation’s memory.

The main celebration venues will be Al Siyouh Family Park, Kshisha Park, Sharjah National Park, and Al Layyah Canal. In addition, events will take place in other important areas across the Emirate, including Al Batayeh, Al Hamriyah, Wadi Al Helo, Kalba, Khorfakkan, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Madam, Al Khrous Suburb, and Mleiha. Festivities will also occur at Al Rifa’a Park in Mughaider Suburb from 19th November until 2nd December 2025, along with a special musical evening at Khorfakkan Amphitheatre.

The official opening of the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations are set to take place at Al Siyouh Family Park on Wednesday, 19th November, at 5:00 PM. The event will feature traditional folk performances, competitions for all ages, artistic and theatrical segments, youth discussion sessions, and a variety of cultural and community activities. The celebrations will continue until 2nd December.