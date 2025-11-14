Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Off Script' exhibition

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the “Off Script” exhibition launched by Al Multaqa Literary Salon to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

The event took place at the residence of Asma Seddeq Al-Mutawa, Founder of the Salon, in the presence of distinguished guests, cultural figures, and prominent artists.

Held in conjunction with the “Year of Community” and “Abu Dhabi Art”, the exhibition reflects the profound influence of literature in inspiring new and contemporary artistic forms of expression. It brings together leading Emirati artists who reinterpret literary works through visual arts, music, handicrafts, and interactive performances, a celebration of cultural continuity where the written word transcends the page to be reborn in paintings, melodies, memory, and imagination.

On this occasion, Nahyan bin Mubarak stated, “We are delighted today to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Al Multaqa Literary Salon, which stands as an inspiring model in supporting cultural and creative movements across the United Arab Emirates, and in promoting dialogue and understanding within society.

"This exhibition, held under the title “Off Script”, embodies a distinctive artistic vision that transforms the written word into vivid works of art, highlighting the deep harmony between literature and art as two universal languages that express human emotions and unite cultures under the banner of shared creativity.”

He added, “The UAE, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, attaches great importance to culture and the arts, considering them essential pillars in building the human being and strengthening cultural openness and communication among nations. Thanks to this visionary leadership, our country has become a global hub for cultural dialogue, intellectual exchange, and a beacon of creativity, knowledge, and peace.”

He continued, “Since its establishment, Al Multaqa Literary Salon has remained a pioneering intellectual and cultural platform that actively contributes to enriching literary and artistic awareness in society, promoting the values of reading, discussion, and openness to diverse human cultures. This rich journey stands as a distinguished example of the role of Emirati women in advancing cultural and creative work and in strengthening the UAE’s cultural presence in the literary and artistic landscape.”

He concluded, “Off Script is not merely an art exhibition, it is a celebration of the UAE’s cultural memory and a testament to the enduring power of the written word to inspire generations and breathe life into the arts. Creativity in the UAE continues to flourish, carrying our nation’s message of tolerance, beauty, and humanity to the world.”

On the concept of the exhibition, Asma Seddeq Al-Mutawa, Founder and Chairperson of Al Multaqa Literary Salon, said, “As a UNESCO-recognised book club, Al Multaqa Literary Salon is a community space that nourishes thought and encourages dialogue, inspiring a generation of women through literature.

"For thirty years, a shared passion for the written word has brought us together to read great works and discuss them through an informed women’s perspective, mindful of their deep impact in enriching our minds and elevating our ideas. We found that “Off Script” is the best way to mark the Salon’s founding, in the same month and in the very place that hosted our first session, my home salon.

"The exhibition features artworks that embody the texts we have read and carries a clear message: that Emirati heritage is deeply rooted in our shared identity and vibrantly alive. Through reading, art, and the openness of our homes, we elevate our heritage and uplift our culture.”

Al-Mutawa added, “Off Script is more than an exhibition; it is a living testimony to the stories, values, and voices that shape our identity, in artworks that travel through time. In the participating Emirati artists’ works, we witness an authentic heritage that renews itself—not confined to the words of books; we see it in the brushstroke, contemplate it in the structure of sculpture, and hear it in melody.

"I extend my deep thanks to Sheikh Nahyan for his patronage of the exhibition and for championing creative talent, and to the participating Emirati artists who have brought the Year of Community’s “Hand in Hand” ethos to life—making their art a shared civic message that deepens pride in our cultural heritage and inspires new ways to carry it forward. I also extend my gratitude to our strategic partners, the organising team, and all community members whose support made this exhibition possible.”

“Off Script” presents artworks created by thirty leading Emirati artists, all inspired by the books and novels discussed during the Salon’s sessions. The exhibition offers a visual translation of literary narrative through painting, sculpture, installation, and digital arts. It adds a new chapter to Al Multaqa Literary Salon’s record and, alongside the artworks, includes an archival space displaying the Salon’s notable publications and a curated selection of documentary photographs, enabling guests to discover a sustained journey of creativity and cultural exchange within the UAE.

The exhibition is hosted with the support of DHL, the logistics partner, and District1795, the first digital platform in the Middle East and North Africa dedicated to learning in the fields of arts, culture and heritage.