UAE’s Mouza Al Shamsi wins World Amateur Individual Chess Championship in Serbia

BELGRADE, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE national team player Mouza Nasser Al Shamsi has won the Women’s 1700-rating category title at the World Amateur Individual Chess Championship.

Al Shamsi, a player for Al Ain Chess & Mind Games Club, secured the title after strong competition in the tournament, held in Vrnjačka Banja, Serbia, from 5 to 13 November, with the participation of top players.

She triumphed in the final against a Kazakh player, while India inished in third place.

In a statement today, Al Ain Chess & Mind Games Club said that this achievement is the first of its kind for the UAE, the Gulf region, and the Arab world in amateur world championships. With this victory, Al Shamsi becomes the first Arab and Gulf female player to win a world title in the history of the sport.