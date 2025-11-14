Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss regional developments, strategic bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed, in a telephone call with US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, ways to strengthen strategic relations between the two countries in support of their mutual interests.

The two sides also reviewed efforts to expand the prospects of bilateral cooperation across various sectors, including economic, commercial, and scientific fields, as well as artificial intelligence, advanced technology, and other areas that support development priorities in both countries.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed affirmed the depth of the strategic partnership between the UAE and the United States, and their shared commitment to continuing constructive cooperation and supporting efforts aimed at achieving sustainable development and advancing growth and progress for the benefit of both nations and their peoples.

The two top diplomats also discussed regional developments, including the tragic situation in Sudan, with Sheikh Abdullah highlighting the importance of activating the provisions of the statement issued last September by the Quad, comprising the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United States, with the aim of ending the conflict in Sudan and reaching a peaceful resolution to the crisis.

The call also addressed ways to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullahexpressed appreciation for the United States’ efforts to promote security and stability in the Middle East, and its endeavours toward building a sustainable peace that fosters prosperity and development for the region’s peoples.