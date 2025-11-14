UAE officially submits its bid to host World Congress of Dermatology 2031

DUBAI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Danaher Al-Naqbi, Consultant Dermatologist and UAE Lead for the Bid to Host the World Congress in 2031, said that the UAE has officially submitted its bid to host this major global event.

She made the statements as the Emirates Dermatology Society today inaugurated its 9th Annual Conference at the InterContinental Dubai – Festival City. The event brings together more than 500 physicians and specialists from around the world, including leading dermatologists, aesthetic medicine experts, and laser therapy consultants.

Al-Naqbi noted that the UAE possesses all the capabilities required to host the world’s largest scientific conferences, including its strategic location between East and West, exceptional infrastructure, and ease of access for participants from around the glob

She emphasised that the UAE’s distinguished global standing and its remarkable achievements—particularly in the healthcare sector, which enjoys the support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai—strengthen the country’s candidacy.

She noted that the UAE’s bid stands out for its comprehensive scope and high quality, showcasing not only the country’s strategic location and world-class infrastructure but also its impressive healthcare progress, forward-looking vision, and the significant contributions of its dermatology departments, which have achieved notable global impact.

Dr. Ayman Al-Naeem, President of the Emirates Dermatology Society and Chair of the Conference, said in his opening remarks of 9th Annual Conference: “ We are proud of the leading position the Society has achieved, and through this conference, we aim to continue our path of excellence by elevating the quality of our medical services and reinforcing the UAE’s standing in the global healthcare sector. Today’s gathering of top experts from within the country and abroad allows us to exchange knowledge and explore the latest developments in dermatology on a scientific platform that has, thanks to your efforts, become a regional benchmark.”

He added that the conference features more than 50 scientific lectures covering the latest updates in dermatology and aesthetic medicine. The scientific program also includes a series of specialized workshops presented by prominent local and international experts, addressing key dermatological and aesthetic conditions and their treatment options.

Dr. Al-Naeem emphasized that the conference will highlight global advances in skin science, laser technology, and aesthetic dermatology with the aim of enhancing the quality of healthcare and equipping participating physicians with advanced skills and knowledge to apply in their daily practice—ultimately supporting the highest standards of care for dermatology patients

The conference agenda includes a wide array of topics such as disorders of the hair and nails, acne, skin cancer, infectious dermatological diseases, dermatologic pharmacotherapy, and laser technologies that are increasingly vital in treating pigmentation, burn scars, vascular birthmarks, varicose veins, tattoos, psoriasis, vitiligo, eczema, and fungal skin infections

Dr. Al-Naeem further noted that the conference seeks to advance awareness and support continuous medical education for dermatology professionals, enabling the local medical community to remain aligned with the latest evidence-based global practices. The program also features inspiring success stories presented by international experts in dermatology, aesthetic medicine, and laser research.