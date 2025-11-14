Abdullah bin Bayyah receives multi-faith Asian delegation, stresses cooperation as foundation of human progress

ABU DHABI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Shaykh Abdullah Bin Bayyah, Chairman of the UAE Council for Fatwa, and President of the Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, met in Abu Dhabi with a multi-faith Asian delegation representing Muslim, Christian, and Buddhist institutions from Malaysia, Taiwan, and other Asian countries. The visit aimed to promote dialogue and cooperation among followers of different religions and cultures.

The delegation included religious and humanitarian figures from the Catholic Archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur’s Human Development Office, Taiwan’s Tzu Chi Buddhist Foundation, and Malaysia’s CREST (Crisis Relief Services and Training Bhd), along with several faith leaders and humanitarian actors.

Shaykh Abdullah welcomed the delegation, affirming that the UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has established a global model of coexistence that embraces cultural and religious diversity through mutual respect and cooperation.

He highlighted cooperation as a cornerstone of human progress and stressed the need to strengthen values of coexistence and peace.

He affirmed that religion should be a source of stability and compassion, and that the UAE’s experience offers a practical model of peaceful coexistence.

Members of the delegation expressed appreciation for the UAE’s leadership in promoting tolerance and for Shaykh Abdullah’s inspiring vision, noting their eagerness for future cooperation.