Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Saudi Assistant Minister of Culture

DUBAI, 14th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met with Rakan Al Touq, Assistant Minister of Culture of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM Dubai 2025).

The event, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is being hosted in Dubai for the first time in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the notable cultural achievements of the UAE and Saudi Arabia and explored avenues for collaboration across various cultural fields. They also reviewed joint efforts to strengthen the museum ecosystem and develop national talent in this sector, reinforcing culture as a key pillar of sustainable development and supporting the preservation of tangible and intangible heritage.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa emphasised the importance of strengthening partnerships between the two nations to advance the growth and vitality of the cultural and creative sectors. She also commended their efforts in placing culture, both tangible and intangible, at the heart of their strategic priorities.