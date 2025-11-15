Sharjah Ruler orders SIBF fee exemption for Sudanese publishers

SHARJAH, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the supervision of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), the Authority has waived participation fees for Sudanese publishers at the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair.

The initiative underscores Sharjah’s leadership in supporting Arab publishers, particularly amid regional economic and humanitarian challenges, by helping sustain knowledge production and preserve cultural memory. It also supports Sudanese writers by expanding their reach to wider audiences.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour Al Qasimi said the initiative reflects the Ruler of Sharjah’s vision that knowledge production must continue despite all circumstances. She added that supporting Arab publishers in countries facing exceptional challenges is a key part of Sharjah’s cultural responsibility.

“The initiative furthers Sharjah’s mission to protect Arab cultural heritage and support creative talents across the region, including Sudan. We want to ensure books always serve as a bridge between communities. Sudanese culture is a core part of Arab identity, and through this directive, we aim to give them opportunities to continue their work and maintain a strong presence at Arab book fairs,” she added.

The initiative builds on a series of measures Sharjah has taken in recent years to support Arab publishers affected by economic and political pressures, based on the belief that books are essential to preserving cultural identity and protecting the region’s intellectual heritage.