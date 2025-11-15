Onshur showcases its impact on supporting publishers at SIBF 2025

SHARJAH, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund, “Onshur” — an initiative launched by H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority — is participating for the second time in the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 (SIBF), offering a comprehensive platform featuring 20 publishing houses that graduated from its “Launch” track.

The fund is also continuing to accept applications for the “Innovation” track, dedicated to tech companies operating in the publishing sector.

During the fair, the “Onshur” pavilion hosted a series of professional workshops and sessions aimed at supporting participating publishers. Highlights included a session with Gaurav Srinagesh, CEO of Penguin Random House India and Southeast Asia and Board Member of the Sharjah Book Authority, who addressed questions from graduates on growth strategies and best practices in global publishing, as well as marketing and book data management.

The pavilion also welcomed the Sharjah Translation Grant team, providing guidance on applying and leveraging the grant to bring local literature to international audiences. Interactive sessions with Sharjah Book Authority advisors facilitated experience sharing and opened channels to global markets. The fund also organised book signings and official launches for new publishers under its programmes.

Imaan bin Sheiba, Director of Strategic Initiatives and Global Markets at Sharjah Book Authority, emphasised that “Onshur” is a comprehensive platform to support the publishing industry in the UAE, guided by the vision of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, offering programmes tailored to market needs and accompanying publishers throughout their professional journeys.

The fund operates through three main tracks:

“Launch” – designed to qualify new publishers. Last year, it graduated 20 publishers who returned to the “Onshur” pavilion showcasing around 60 new titles produced in their first year. The fund provided a dedicated sales point, full logistical support, and waived fees to help them expand and engage directly with their initial readership.

“Growth” – highlighting graduates who successfully transformed ideas into socially impactful projects, such as Saeed Mohammed Saeed, founder of Dar Al-Bayan Al-Arabi, who released a children’s book “Seif’s Adventures on Smart Money Island” with support from an investment bank to promote financial literacy among youth.

“Innovation” – supporting tech companies in entering the regional market with licences, offices, and logistical support.

“Onshur’s” presence at the Sharjah International Book Fair provides participants with the opportunity to meet over 2,350 publishers and exhibitors from 118 countries, allowing them to showcase their works, establish partnerships, and market their publications to a broad audience.

Bin Sheiba concluded by stressing that publishing requires passion and a genuine commitment to books and culture, and that the Sharjah Publishing Sustainability Fund aims to provide a comprehensive support ecosystem, particularly in modern technologies and AI, ensuring the sustainability and advancement of the publishing industry in the UAE.