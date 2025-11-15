Pakistan Association Dubai: Journey of philanthropy inspired by UAE’s values of tolerance, coexistence

DUBAI, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, home to over 200 nationalities living in harmony, continues to stand as a global model of tolerance, coexistence, and compassion. Reflecting this vision, the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD), the largest community centre for overseas Pakistanis in the world has become a beacon of service and inclusion in the UAE.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the International Day of Tolerance, Dr. Faisal Ikram, President of PAD, said that the Association strives to uphold the UAE’s humanitarian values through initiatives that unite communities and promote coexistence. “Through our work, we aim to serve humanity beyond borders, reflecting the UAE’s message of compassion and mutual respect,” he said.

Dr. Ikram explained that PAD proudly stands on land gifted by the late H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, a gesture symbolising the deep-rooted friendship between the UAE and Pakistan.

He said the Association, inspired by the UAE’s vision of coexistence, serves not only the Pakistani community but also people of various nationalities residing in the country. “Our work is not based on nationality but on humanity,” Dr. Ikram affirmed. “PAD is an inclusive platform open to everyone, regardless of faith or background.”

At the heart of PAD’s mission lies its flagship initiative, the Pakistan Medical Centre, a non-profit healthcare facility that embodies inclusion, compassion, and service.

Since its inauguration in October 2020, the centre has impacted more than 151,400 lives, serving patients from over 92 nationalities across 37 medical specialties. Around 50 volunteer doctors offer their services, with 75 percent of patients receiving welfare-based care. To date, the centre has provided over AED 25.5 million worth of subsidised healthcare, making it a true example of tolerance in action.

“Through the Pakistan Medical Centre, we serve people from all walks of life,” Dr. Ikram said. “It reflects the UAE’s spirit of generosity and compassion.”

PAD continues to receive strong institutional support from the Community Development Authority (CDA), while the Dubai Department of Finance has granted fee exemptions for the Pakistan Medical Centre (PMC). The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has also issued special volunteer licences for medical professionals serving at the centre — a unique initiative that highlights the UAE government’s confidence in humanitarian collaboration.

Highlighting PAD’s community engagement, Dr. Ikram recalled that the Association marked the Year of Community by achieving a Guinness World Record for creating a massive human flag composed of 24,400 colourful handprints. The initiative involved participants from more than 100 nationalities, symbolising the UAE’s enduring spirit of diversity and harmony.

by Maryam Tariq