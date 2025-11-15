Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Egyptian Minister of Culture

DUBAI, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met with Dr. Ahmed Fouad Henni, Egyptian Minister of Culture, on the sidelines of the 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM Dubai 2025).

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the conference was hosted by Dubai for the first time in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

The meeting was attended by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Chairperson of the ICOM Dubai 2025 Organising Committee; and Muna Faisal Al Gurg, CEO of the Museums and Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa congratulated the Egyptian Minister of Culture on the opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum, describing it as one of the world’s foremost cultural and civilisational landmarks. A distinctive model of cultural connection, the museum has transcended its role as a repository of artefacts to become a vibrant centre for cultural dialogue, research, and education, she emphasised.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa noted that the institution redefines the very concept of a museum: a global platform for intercultural exchange, reinforcing Egypt’s position as a leading guardian of humanity’s shared heritage and a custodian of knowledge for future generations.

The meeting also explored new avenues of cultural collaboration between Dubai and Egypt, including partnerships in the fields of museums, arts, and heritage, as well as the exchange of expertise in the preservation of antiquities.

Both sides affirmed the importance of strengthening knowledge exchange between cultural institutions to highlight the vital role of culture in building bridges of understanding between societies and nations.