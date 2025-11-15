UAE Muay Thai team secures 3 medals at Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh

RIYADH, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Muay Thai national team won three medals at the sixth Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, where 3,000 athletes from 57 countries are competing across 14 sports.

Mohammed Mardi claimed gold in the 65–70kg category after a standout final, while Zainab Bu Hamada secured silver in the 50–55kg division. Ilyas Habibali Ali added bronze in the 75–80kg category.

The UAE delegation has now earned 11 medals in total, surpassing its 10-medal tally from the previous edition in Konya, Türkiye.

The UAE sits 15th in the standings with two gold, one silver, and eight bronze medals. Türkiye leads with 105 medals, followed by Uzbekistan with 49, while the Arab Republic of Egypt tops the Arab nations in fifth place with 29.

Mardi said the path to gold required overcoming demanding bouts, adding that raising the UAE flag provided his greatest motivation. He thanked the UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federation, coaches, and delegation members for their support.

Abdullah Saeed Al Neyadi, Vice President of the International Federation of Muay Thai and President of the Asian, Arab and UAE Muay Thai and Kickboxing Federations, praised the team’s strong results, saying they reflect the sport’s rising stature and the commitment of the athletes. He noted that the achievements are the outcome of a focused national strategy and highlighted the vital role of technical staff, administrators and families in supporting the team.

Al Neyadi said the results mark an important milestone for the UAE’s national teams and offer strong momentum for developing young talent and reinforcing the country’s position as a global hub for martial arts.