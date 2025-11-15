Latifa bint Mohammed meets with head of Uzbekistan’s Department of Creative Economy and Tourism

DUBAI, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met with Gagane Umerova, head of the Department of Creative Economy and Tourism at the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, on the sidelines of the 27th General Conference of the International Council of Museums (ICOM Dubai 2025).

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the conference was hosted for the first time in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

The meeting was attended by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture; and Muna Faisal Al Gurg, CEO of Museums and Heritage at Dubai Culture.

During the meeting, both sides explored avenues to deepen cooperation in the cultural and creative industries, a sector that remains a vital engine of economic growth, innovation, and cultural expression. Discussions highlighted the importance of strengthening the creative economy as a shared national priority, with both countries seeking to expand opportunities for creative talent, cultural entrepreneurs, and emerging industries.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa noted that the cultural ties between the UAE and Uzbekistan are rooted in centuries of exchange along the historic Silk Road, a route that connected people, ideas, craftsmanship, and artistic traditions across continents. This enduring legacy, she affirmed, continues to inspire collaboration between the two nations as they work to build modern ecosystems grounded in creativity, openness, and cultural understanding.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa emphasised the importance of empowering talent and creating enabling environments where young creatives can thrive. She underscored the role of both nations in supporting new generations of artists, designers, and cultural practitioners, and in nurturing opportunities that elevate creative voices on regional and global stages.

H.H. Sheikha Latifa affirmed that investing in the creative economy is not only an economic imperative but also a cultural one, preserving identity, fostering innovation, and shaping a future where culture and creativity serve as bridges between societies.