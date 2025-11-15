DEWA showcases future-ready initiatives for resilient economy at Knowledge Summit

DUBAI, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is participating in the 10th edition of the Knowledge Summit, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai.

The summit is organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation and the United Nations Development Programme, under the theme ‘Knowledge Markets: Developing Sustainable Communities’. It will take place on 19th and 20th November 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said, “We support the vision of our wise leadership to transform Dubai into a city of the future and enhance its position as a global hub based on the knowledge economy. At DEWA, we believe that innovation, science and knowledge are the pillars that elevate human potential. They are essential for empowering national talent and equipping them with the necessary tools to shape a sustainable future. The Knowledge Summit is a major global platform that highlights the most prominent efforts to drive the knowledge economy and sustainable development, empowering individuals and societies alike."

At the exhibition held during the summit, DEWA will showcase its key projects and initiatives that support sustainability, innovation and its efforts to build a knowledge-based society and economy. These include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the world’s largest single-site solar park based on the independent power producer model, with a total production capacity of 3,860 megawatts (MW). Clean energy represents 21.5 percent of DEWA’s installed capacity. By 2030, the solar park’s total capacity will exceed 8,000 MW, compared to the original plan of 5,000 MW, reducing 8.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually, up from 6.5 million.

DEWA will also highlight its Research and Development (R&D) Centre, which enhances Dubai’s position as a global hub for research and development in solar power, smart grids, energy and water efficiency and capacity building in these areas. The centre has 45 employees, nine of whom hold PhD degrees (two of them Emirati) and 19 with master’s degrees (16 of them Emirati). Since its launch, the centre has published 336 Scopus-indexed scientific and research papers in 2023 across several international scientific conferences, peer-reviewed journals and periodicals. It has filed 57 patents so far and registered 18 of them.