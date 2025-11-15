Nahyan bin Mubarak opens 7th National Festival of Tolerance & Coexistence

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, has opened the 7th National Festival of Tolerance & Coexistence, under the theme "Hand In Hand", organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, taking place until 18th November 2025 at Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed that the UAE is fortunate to be led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose wise vision has laid the foundations of a peaceful, tolerant and prosperous society where human values form the pillars of progress and development.

He said, “We are grateful for His Highness’s leadership and guidance and we express this gratitude by ensuring that this festival becomes a vivid embodiment of tolerance, coexistence and human fraternity, transforming these principles into a joyful and collaborative reality.”

Sheikh Nahyan’s remarks came during the opening ceremony of the 7th National Festival of Tolerance & Coexistence, held in the presence of senior federal and local officials, ambassadors of various countries, including the Ambassador of China, the festival’s Guest of Honour for this year, as well as intellectual leaders and creators from across the UAE.

The opening featured the performance, Zayed’s Tree, by the Community Voices of Tolerance Choir, comprising members from more than 39 nationalities, followed by the documentary, Hand in Hand, the festival’s slogan for this year, in alignment with the UAE Year of Community.

The ceremony also featured a speech by Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of China, followed by cultural performances by The Charm of China troupe, a presentation by students from GEMS Cambridge International School titled Pulse of Tolerance in Our Community, a Kung Fu – Magic of the East showcase from China, a traditional Thai performance, a rendition by America’s Got Talent star Peter Rosalita, and a traditional Palestinian dabke. Following the performances, Sheikh Nahyan and the festival’s guests toured the various pavilions.

In his opening address, Sheikh Nahyan said, “It is my honour to declare the launch of the public and community activities of this year’s National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence, organised by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence in collaboration with federal and local entities, and with the active participation of embassies of brotherly and friendly countries. This year, the festival has become more than an ordinary event; it has become a living reflection of our shared belief that humanity is at its best when our hearts and hands work together.

“I am pleased to welcome China as the Guest of Honour. Our friendship with China reflects the essence of this festival: mutual respect, shared learning and collaboration for the good of humanity. Our bilateral partnership opens new horizons for dialogue, innovation and shared prosperity. Today, we celebrate not only our friendship but also the hope we collectively hold for a better world.”

Sheikh Nahyan expressed that during the UAE Year of Community, the festival seeks to transform the slogan "Hand in Hand" into a tangible reality that reflects the spirit of the UAE, and said, “Regardless of our beliefs, languages or backgrounds, we advance together. Progress has never been the result of individual effort, but of collective action for the greater good. It is fitting that this festival is held at Umm Al Emarat Park, one of Abu Dhabi’s most beloved public spaces, where families gather, children play, cultures meet, and generations share their stories under one sky.”

Further, Sheikh Nahyan emphasised that the growth and flourishing of Umm Al Emarat Park would have brought joy to the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose love for nature continues to inspire the nation’s efforts to become greener year after year.

On the 10th anniversary of the park, Sheikh Nahyan honoured the legacy of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, praised for her wisdom, compassion and visionary leadership, and said, “We are proud that Umm Al Emarat Park is home to the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence,” expressing deep gratitude for her enduring contributions to human development.

“Last year, we established the Garden of Tolerance within this park, where flowers and trees from all continents grow side by side, symbolising how diversity brings beauty to the world. This year, we add new blossoms from China as a tribute to our growing friendship and open global outlook.”

Sheikh Nahyan concluded by saying, “On 16th November, the International Day for Tolerance, we will hold the annual Tolerance Walk, bringing together families, students and a large group of participants from the Abu Dhabi 2026 Masters Games. We will walk hand in hand in celebration of unity, friendship and our shared humanity. Umm Al Emarat Park is not merely a recreational destination, it is a space where the values of tolerance are lived, shared and enjoyed by all. I invite everyone to embrace the music, arts, dialogue and joy of this festival. Let us celebrate the spirit of the UAE, hand in hand, and heart to heart, confident in our shared humanity and our bright future together.”

Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of China, said, “It’s our pleasure for the Chinese Embassy in the UAE to be the Guest of Honour at the seventh National Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence, upon the invitation of the UAE Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the UAE for its strong support of this event and wish this year's Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence a complete success.

“Tolerance and coexistence is a valuable legacy left by the UAE's late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This concept has not only successfully fostered a diverse and harmonious UAE society, but has also played a vital role in promoting exchange and mutual learning among different civilizations. Since its inception date, the Festival of Tolerance and Coexistence has effectively enhanced harmonious coexistence among expatriates from various countries in the UAE, therefore it has been widely accepted. This year's festival, themed Hand in Hand, further exemplifies the UAE's open spirit of promoting global cooperation and embracing diverse civilisations.

“A thousand years ago, the renowned Chinese literary writer Su Shi had written the touching lines, 'Where my heart finds peace, it is my home'. Today, on this open and inclusive land of the UAE, over 300,000 overseas Chinese live and work in peace and contentment, regarding UAE as their second home. As the Chinese Ambassador, I have often heard from Chinese community about this sentiment: We are grateful for the UAE's inclusiveness and opportunities, and thankful for the broad platform provided by the UAE. We are willing to continue contributing to the friendship between China and UAE with diligence and enthusiasm. These simple words reveal their most sincere feelings from hearts.

"In order to express our gratitude to the UAE government and overseas Chinese communities in the UAE, we have specially prepared a rich and diverse display of Chinese culture and art for you. We hope that you can appreciate the profound charm of Eastern culture, experience the harmonious beauty of cultural exchange, and we all witness together the flourishing and vibrant friendship between China and the UAE."