UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on King’s Day

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to King Philippe of Belgium on the occasion of King’s Day.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the King of Belgium and to the country's Prime Minister Bart De Wever.