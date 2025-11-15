Nahyan bin Mubarak: UAE’s strength lies in its diversity, cohesion

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that the strength of the United Arab Emirates stems from its diversity and the integration and cohesion of all citizens and residents, stressing that tolerance in the UAE is not a slogan but a lived reality experienced by every citizen, resident and visitor to the country.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the occasion of the International Day for Tolerance, observed annually on 16th November, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said that President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan places the preservation of authentic Emirati values and the cohesion of all segments of society at the top of his priorities.

He added that this approach was established by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who instilled in society the principles of love, peace and human coexistence, reinforced by the continued support of the UAE’s leadership, which affirms that tolerance and coexistence are an essential part of the UAE’s identity and global message.

He revealed that the Ministry of Tolerance, in conjunction with the leadership’s declaration of 2026 as the Year of Family, intends to launch a set of innovative initiatives that strengthen the value of tolerance within the family, as the core of building a strong and prosperous society.

He said these initiatives also reflect the spirit of cultural diversity in UAE society and how families live within a globally integrated environment in the country, noting that the ministry is launching the National Festival of Tolerance & Coexistence this year under the theme "Hand in Hand", the theme of the Year of Community.

On the efforts and initiatives of the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, he said the ministry, since its establishment, has worked to entrench the UAE’s position as a global model of tolerance. With the Cabinet’s adoption of the National Tolerance Programme in 2016 to strengthen the role of government as a nurturing environment for tolerance and to reinforce the role of the cohesive family in building society, the ministry launched numerous national initiatives, including the National Festival of Tolerance.

This annual event brings together the components of UAE society in all its cultures to express unity of purpose and shared destiny and includes cultural, artistic and sporting activities and seminars with the participation of all resident communities. He said the festival affirms that the cultural diversity embraced by the UAE is a source of strength and enrichment for society and that tolerance is the key to preserving this human wealth.

He added that the ministry also launched the Government as an Incubator for Tolerance initiative to entrench tolerance within the government work environment. Built on four main pillars covering employees, institutions, society and government, the initiative trains staff on applying values of empathy, cooperation, dialogue, flexibility, justice and equality in daily interactions. This ensures that government institutions become a model of positive coexistence and teamwork. He added that the Tolerance Knights Programme also prepares a generation of young people capable of leading community initiatives and promoting tolerance and coexistence.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE is committed to enhancing constructive and productive cooperation with brotherly and friendly countries to build a comprehensive global framework for tolerance and coexistence. He noted that, for example, the Global Tolerance Alliance was launched during Expo 2020 Dubai to create an international network of institutions and individuals who support the values of human fraternity, coexistence and peace. This includes exchanging expertise with countries, communities, religious leaders and prominent thinkers worldwide and launching joint projects in education and scientific research to reinforce the presence of tolerance in global policies and practices.

He added that the UAE is keen to join resident communities in their national celebrations, stemming from the belief that the strength of the country lies in its diversity and in the integration and cohesion of all citizens and residents in supporting economic progress and national development across all sectors.

He said social cohesion is an objective and a cornerstone of building a stable and enduring renaissance, and this is a principle embodied by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who places the strengthening of authentic Emirati values, foremost among them tolerance and coexistence, as well as the well-being and cohesion of UAE society, at the heart of his priorities.

On the role of youth in supporting tolerance programmes and initiatives, he said youth are a strategic priority in all national initiatives, as they carry the UAE’s message in upholding noble human values. The ministry continuously works to empower and equip them with the skills needed to play an active role in promoting the UAE’s message of tolerance and human coexistence to the world. For this purpose, the ministry cooperates with all ministries, entities, institutions and individuals to achieve this noble aim.

He emphasised that youth are the hope and future of the nation and that preparing and empowering them is a shared goal and responsibility, as is instilling in them authentic Emirati values, human fraternity and peaceful coexistence.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE always follows the path laid by the UAE’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and believes that tolerance is the foundation of sustainable development and that societies built on mutual respect can achieve stability and lasting prosperity. In light of global challenges, the UAE continues to play an active role in promoting dialogue, rejecting violence and extremism and calling on nations to adopt the values of peace as a basis for security and societal well-being.