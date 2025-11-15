National Festival of Tolerance & Coexistence embodies UAE’s vision of fostering unity among nations: Ambassadors

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) --Ambassadors from several friendly nations said the National Festival of Tolerance & Coexistence, which commenced today, reflects the UAE’s humanitarian vision and its role as a global model for respecting diversity and building bridges between cultures.

The ambassadors told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the festival highlights the UAE’s position as a platform for dialogue, cultural exchange and peaceful coexistence.

Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, expressed his appreciation for being invited as a guest of honour, noting that the festival reflects the strength of Emirati-Chinese ties, adding that cooperation between the two countries continues to grow as part of their strategic partnership, offering a model for fostering understanding between peoples.

He stated the festival showcases the UAE’s efforts to promote mutual respect and cultural diversity, reinforcing its status as an open and inclusive society and as a global destination for human connection, highlighting the Chinese community of more than 300,000 people who live in the UAE in an environment of peace and tolerance.

He praised the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence for its efforts, noting that the UAE’s approach to tolerance, established by the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, has strengthened relations with friendly countries, including China, adding that the festival’s programme included performances by the Chinese Arts Troupe, enhancing cultural exchange.

Abeer AlRamahi, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the UAE, expressed her appreciation for participating in the festival’s seventh edition, held under the theme "Hand in Hand", noting that the values of tolerance, coexistence and respect for human dignity were embedded by Sheikh Zayed and continue to shape the UAE, which today embraces more than 200 nationalities living in harmony.

She conveyed gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for supporting a leading humanitarian approach and thanked Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, for his patronage of the festival, affirming Palestine’s appreciation for the UAE’s global efforts to promote a culture of tolerance.

Dr. Deepak Mittal, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of India to the UAE, said the UAE is a distinguished model of tolerance and coexistence, noting that the festival reflects the values that underpin relations between India and the UAE, further highlighting the safe and supportive environment the UAE provides to the large Indian community.

He praised the UAE’s leadership for empowering diverse communities and said the festival demonstrates how different cultures can live and work together in harmony, commending the participation of students, educators and the Indian community in cultural performances that showcased unity and diversity.

He expressed his pleasure at joining the national event and wished the UAE continued progress and prosperity.