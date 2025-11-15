Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends Ahmed Abdullah Al Ketbi wedding reception

AL AIN, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court, has attended a wedding reception hosted by Abdullah Matar Hatha Al Ketbi for the marriage of his son, Ahmed, to the daughter of Khalifa Hlais Rashid Al Ketbi.

Sheikh Khalifa congratulated the newlyweds and their families, and wished them a happy and prosperous married life.

Held today at Al Hiyar Wedding Hall in Al Ain Region, the reception was attended by several senior officials and family members.