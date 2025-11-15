31st Arab Regional Scout Conference discusses new triennial plan, youth-led initiatives

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The 31st Arab Regional Scout Conference, taking place in Abu Dhabi from 15th to 21st November, will address the new triennial plan, highlight youth-led initiatives, and adopt collaborative projects between Arab Scout Associations aimed at enhancing efficiency, governance, and effective leadership.

These efforts underscore the essential value of Scouting in developing young people into active, responsible citizens who contribute to the progress of their communities and the world.

Organised by the Arab Scout Region and the Arab Scout Organisation, the events will be hosted by the Emirates Scout Association, the country’s official National Scout Organisation, bringing together young people and Scouting’s leadership from across the Arab world to advance the region’s commitment to Scouting education and youth development.

The events are also an opportunity to recognise the achievements of the past triennium, and celebrate the growth and impact of Scouting in the Arab region, which now includes a membership of 515,000 Scouts across 19 National Scout Organisations.

Dr. Salem Abdulrahman Al Darmaki, Chairperson of the Emirates Scout Association and Deputy Chairperson of the Arab Scout Committe, said: "It is a great honour for the Emirates Scout Association to host the 31st Arab Scout Conference in Abu Dhabi, following over three decades since we hosted the 18th Conference in 1988.

This is a historic moment in which we reaffirm our commitment to the Scout mission of building individuals and instilling values. This event reflects the visionary guidance of our wise leadership, which places youth at the heart of national priorities, and aligns with the UAE's overarching vision of human development and empowerment."

Dr. Abdullah Alturaiji, Chairperson of the Arab Scout Committee, said: ''The convening of the 31st Arab Scout Conference in Abu Dhabi marks a milestone in the history of the Arab Scout Movement, due to the special symbolism this land holds in the journey of Arab scouting.''

Daniël Corsen, Chair of the World Scout Committee, expressed his delight at participating in this regional event hosted by Abu Dhabi, a city that has become a symbol of convergence, dialogue, and innovation.

He said the conference represents an opportunity to strengthen cooperation between the Arab region and the World Organisation of the Scout Movement, in order to develop work mechanisms and build young leaders capable of making a global impact.

He added that the UAE is an inspiring model in supporting the scouting movement at both the local and global levels.