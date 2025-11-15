Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival ends on high note

ABU DHABI, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Festival concluded today (Saturday), marking one of the standout events of the seventeenth edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship.

Kids from various clubs and academies around the world wrapped up the third and final day of Festival competitions, delivering strong performances that showed the promising future of the sport.

The closing day of the Festival also included the awarding of the top academies. Kazakhstan Team finished at the top of the medal table, Russia’s Gymnasium Team placed second, and FAB Jiu-Jitsu Academy secured third place.

The Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu championship was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, with the participation of more than 10,000 athletes from over 130 countries.

Todays’ competitions were attended by a host of dignitaries, including Sheikh Ahmed bin Nasser bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Abdulmunem Alsayed Mohammed Alhashmi, Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, President of the Ju-Jitsu Asian Union and Senior Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Abdullah Abdulali Al Humaidan, Director-General of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Masood Rahma Al Masood, Treasurer of the Abu Dhabi Chamber; Tariq Ahmed Al Masood, Chairman of Maryah Community Bank; Mohammed Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, UAEJJF Board Member; and Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said: “The children we saw on the mat today represent the future. Their participation reflects the Federation’s goal of empowering the next generation through sport. When you see a four-year-old step forward with confidence, you know we are teaching values that will stay with them for life, such as respect, discipline, patience, perseverance and teamwork.

“This early stage is the starting point for building a generation that understands the balance between mind and body and has the skills to face challenges with confidence and positivity. Jiu-jitsu gives children a wide space to learn and grow, offering a safe environment where they gain life skills as well as competition experience.”

The stands at Mubadala Arena were filled with families from different nationalities who came to support their children in a lively and energetic atmosphere, showcasing the human side of sport and its role in strengthening family and community bonds.

With the kids’ competitions now concluded, attention turns to tomorrow’s (Sunday) start of the Abu Dhabi World Youth Jiu-Jitsu Championship, part of the seventeenth edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship. Top talents from around the world will continue their push for success in an atmosphere full of passion and excitement.