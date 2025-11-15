Gabriel Sousa dominates Ruan Alvarenga as Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship delivers thrilling night of action in Al Ain Region

ALAIN, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Gabriel Sousa came out on top against Ruan Alvarenga to close out an action-packed night as the 11th edition of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship (ADXC 11) wrapped up at ADNEC Centre in the Al Ain Region, bringing together some of the biggest names in jiu-jitsu and grappling from around the world for the second time.

In the main event in the lightweight division, Brazilian Sousa delivered a dominant performance to secure victory over compatriot Alvarenga, asserting full control from start to finish and submitting him with a rear-naked choke. Another standout moment of the night was Daniel Barbosa’s win against Haibula Aviev in a showcase bout.

Organised by International Vision Sports Management in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, ADXC 11 drew a strong crowd and created an intense, high-energy atmosphere. The card featured ten bouts across jiu-jitsu and grappling; all contested inside the octagonal cage.

The championship was attended by several dignitaries, including Saleh Mohammed Al Geziry, Director General for Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, and Saeed Al Dhaheri, Director of Destination Management at the Department of Culture and Tourism Abu Dhabi, who joined the organisers in awarding the winners.

Tareq Al Bahri, Deputy General Manager of International Vision Investment, said: “We witnessed an incredible level of intensity and a spectacular showcase of strength and skill, reflecting the excellence we have always strived to achieve through this championship. Our goal has always been to deliver unforgettable experiences for combat sports fans in the region and around the world.

“We congratulate the winners and thank all participants who gave their all and made this edition truly special for our audience. We are proud to see Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship continue its successful journey, attracting the biggest names in jiu-jitsu and grappling and meeting the expectations of our global fanbase.”

“I am very happy with this victory and achieving an important milestone in my sporting journey on this global platform,” said Sousa during the cage interview after securing a dominant victory.

“I am always ready to compete in Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship whenever I receive the invitation, as it is an excellent opportunity to elevate the level of challenge and competition. I thank Abu Dhabi for organising the championship, and I thank my family and everyone who supported me.”

The co-main event in the grappling category saw American athlete Helena Crevar defeat Finland’s Salla Simola by submission, earning her second victory inside the ADXC cage. She said: “I am proud to secure my second submission win at Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship. I focused in the first two rounds on attacking her legs, but she defended strongly, so I kept trying until I broke through her defence and secured the submission.”

Elsewhere on the main card, fans witnessed a series of fast-paced, high-level clashes as competitors from around the globe delivered a show worthy of Abu Dhabi’s growing reputation as the home of world-class combat sports. The main card included Seilkhan Bolatbek defeating Kenzo Biyong via unanimous decision in a grappling bout.

In the preliminary card, Brazilian Arthur Souza defeated his compatriot Breno Pittizer, Emirati athlete Ammar Al Hosani defeated Kazakhstan’s Dabyl Abdulla in a jiu-jitsu bout, Brazilian Joao Arthur defeated Emirati Ghanim Al Ali in a showcase jiu-jitsu bout, Brazilian Felipe Fernandes defeated Emirati Hadi Abbas in a jiu-jitsu bout, Emirati Obaid Al Ketbi defeated Brazil’s Victor Souza in a jiu-jitsu bout, and Brazilian Raimundo Almeida defeated Mohammed Saeed Al Ketbi in a jiu-jitsu bout.