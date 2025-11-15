Russian community: UAE a unique global model for tolerance, interfaith dialogue

DUBAI, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Elena Tarilova, Chairperson of the Coordination Council of Organisations of Russian Compatriots (CCORS) in the UAE, affirmed that the UAE today sets a unique global model in promoting the principles of tolerance and interfaith dialogue.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Tarilova said that cultural life in the UAE is characterised by an atmosphere of openness and diversity, reflected in the organisation of numerous international exhibitions and festivals that attract participants and audiences from around the world.

She pointed out that the Russian community is keen to actively participate in the cultural, humanitarian, and social initiatives taking place in the UAE, as it feels it is an integral part of society.

She noted the growing development in relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation across various fields, expressing her appreciation for the wise leadership of the UAE and its policy of openness to others and respect for cultural diversity.

Tarilova emphasised that the atmosphere of mutual respect and goodwill in the UAE makes residents of various nationalities feel comfortable and secure. She added that the UAE exerts great efforts to ensure a high standard of living, safety, and well-being for all its residents without discrimination.

She noted her great interest and passion for Emirati culture, which she expressed through a literary work titled “The Fairy-Tale Country of the Arab World”, which dealt with her personal experience of living in the United Arab Emirates for nearly 25 years.

Tarilova praised the hospitality of the people of the UAE and their kind treatment of residents of different nationalities, noting that the continued economic growth, advanced infrastructure, multicultural society and availability of job opportunities have made the UAE a leading global destination to live and work.

She explained that the UAE has succeeded in building a modern and prosperous state while preserving its heritage, language, and cultural identity, making it a true model of tolerance and harmony.

She also highlighted the level of government services in the UAE, which are considered among the fastest and easiest in the world thanks to digital solutions and artificial intelligence applications, stressing that prioritizing people and their needs is at the forefront of government work in the country.