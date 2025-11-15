Brand Dubai, DIFC unveil large-scale artwork celebrating legacy of Zayed, Rashid as part of ‘National Month’ campaign in Dubai

DUBAI, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of the ‘National Month’ campaign celebrations in Dubai launched by H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, in partnership with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has unveiled a large-scale artwork on the façade of The Gate Building, the Centre’s iconic landmark.

The artwork honours the legacy of the UAE’s Founding Fathers, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum. It forms one of the key highlights of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, organised by Brand Dubai for the second consecutive year as part of the ‘National Month’ celebrations, which run from UAE Flag Day on 3 November to the 54th Eid Al Etihad on 2 December. The artwork reflects the story of the Union and the UAE’s ongoing path of achievement across generations.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “We take pride in our renewed partnership with DIFC for the third consecutive year to mark key national occasions through creative works that express our deep gratitude to the founding leaders Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid, who together laid the foundations of the Union.”

Al Suwaidi extended her appreciation to Emirati artist Ahmed BaFadhl, who designed the piece with a national spirit and creative vision that captures feelings of belonging and pride in the UAE’s identity.

Al Suwaidi added: “The artwork reflects the enduring legacy and vision that continue to shape the UAE.

It combines portraits of the Founding Fathers, who instilled in the nation the values of determination and faith, with artistic elements that reflect the UAE’s progress in science and space and embody the spirit of today’s achievements and tomorrow’s ambitions. The partnership with DIFC reflects Brand Dubai’s belief in art as a powerful form of communication that expresses national and human values, connects generations to their history, and inspires the community to carry forward the nation’s journey of progress.”

Alya Al Zarouni, Chief Operating Officer at Dubai International Financial Centre, said: “DIFC is delighted to be collaborating with Brand Dubai once again to honour the legacy of the Founding Fathers. The stunning artwork on The Gate Building blends heritage with future aspirations and also symbolises how economic leadership and innovation are anchored in strong national foundations. The artwork reflects how DIFC plays a pivotal role in Dubai’s vision for progress and has a pioneering spirit that will continue to inspire future generations.”

Amina Taher, Member of the #ZayedAndRashid Campaign Organising Committee, said: “This creative artwork exemplifies how art can convey a national message rooted in loyalty and belonging. It not only celebrates the Founding Fathers but also reflects the lasting impact of their legacy on the nation’s present and future.”

She added: “Building on the success of the campaign’s first edition, its creative initiatives, from murals to community events, have become powerful symbols of the Union’s spirit. They strengthen the connection of younger generations to the nation’s history and values, reflecting Dubai’s unique approach to celebrating national occasions by bringing together art and identity, the past and the future.”

Towering 50 metres high on The Gate Building in DIFC, the artwork features a striking backdrop that includes symbolic elements such as the Hope Probe, Etihad-SAT, Rashid Rover 2, and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre’s Rashid Rover. Together, these symbols express the UAE’s continuous drive for progress from the founding of the Union to advancements in space exploration, reflecting its deep-rooted commitment to creativity and innovation.

Organised by Brand Dubai in collaboration with government, semi-government and private sector partners, the #ZayedAndRashid campaign pays tribute to the national legacy of the Founding Fathers and commemorates their historic meeting in Al Khawaneej, which marked the beginning of the Union.

The campaign’s events and activations will continue to unfold across Dubai, forming a collective tribute that reflects the unity of Emirati society and its enduring bond with the nation’s leadership and rich heritage.

Emirati artist Ahmed BaFadhl is an architect and visual creator whose work reflects a deep connection to the UAE’s landscape and heritage. Influenced by his late grandfather, he developed a style that blends simplicity with imagination. Starting with pencil and coffee sketches, he later embraced digital art as a medium that bridges calm and complexity, creating visual worlds that express both emotion and national identity through a distinctly Emirati perspective.