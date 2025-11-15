Arab Parliament: Palestinian independence an inalienable right

CAIRO, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Ahmed Al-Yammahi, President of the Arab Parliament, affirmed the continued parliamentary and diplomatic efforts to support the legitimate Palestinian rights and achieve full independence.

Al-Yammah renewed the Arab Parliament’s call on regional and international parliaments to recognise the State of Palestine and support it in international forums.

In a statement marking the 37th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence of the State of Palestine, Al-Yamahi reiterated the Arab Parliament’s firm position in supporting the Palestinian people and their non-negotiable national rights, stressing that efforts will continue until the State of Palestine attains full independence and full membership in the United Nations.

He added that the anniversary of independence reaffirms the Palestinian people’s right to establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital, and to continue political, parliamentary, and diplomatic struggle in defense of their legitimate rights.

Al-Yammahi emphasised that Israel cannot erase the established truth of the Palestinian people’s right to their state and sovereignty in accordance with international legitimacy. He pointed out that implementing a ceasefire in Gaza and accelerating reconstruction under Palestinian administration is an international obligation that cannot be delayed.

He called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and reject settlement expansion, displacement, and violations in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.