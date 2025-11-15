Will Smith shares powerful message on courage, creativity at SIBF 2025

SHARJAH, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- In the presence of Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), global icon Will Smith received a rapturous welcome as he took the stage at the 44th edition of Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) 2025 for a sold-out conversation titled “The Power of Storytelling”.

Ahead of stepping on stage, Sheikha Bodour presented Smith with a signed copy of her newly launched book, Let Them Know She Is Here: Searching for the Queen of Mleiha. The exchange sparked a profound moment of connection for the star, who later told the audience how deeply the conversation had affected him.

Speaking candidly, Smith said: “I feel like there are parts of me that I have not explored and expressed. I feel that the things I have shared with the world are 10% of what’s going on in my head. Sheikha Bodour and I were speaking earlier, and we were talking about the idea of dreams and visions, and my heart jumped because there was a book that I was writing, and she was speaking about the dreams and visions behind her current book, and I realised I’ve never been brave enough to say that I have dreams and visions too. What drives me now is trying to find the courage to fully express myself”.

This moment set the tone for a wide-ranging conversation that blended introspection, humour, and hard-earned wisdom from a career spanning nearly four decades. Smith remarked on the beauty of continuing to resonate with audiences of all ages: “It’s beautiful to see that from one generation to the next, you can remain relevant — and I don’t think that comes by luck. There’s something you have to do to stay current.”

He went on to explain that the key lies in tapping into universally relatable emotions and stories. “Birth, death, marriage, sickness - everyone goes through these experiences. I’m always looking for the part of a story that everyone understands, the part that doesn’t need language to translate. That’s the power of global storytelling.”