'Jernin 99' wins second round of 60ft Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Race

DUBAI, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dhow ''Jernin 99'', owned by Ali Abdullah Al Marzouqi and skippered by Isa Sultan Al Marzouqi, won the second round of the Dubai Traditional Dhow Sailing Race (60ft), which took place on Saturday.

Organised by the Dubai International Marine Club (DIMC), 64 dhows competed in the race.

The 60ft Dhow Sailing Race is one of the most prestigious events on the DIMC's racing calendar. It consistently attracts strong participation and showcases the enduring legacy of traditional dhow sailing — a craft passed down through generations.

The race transforms into a magnificent sporting spectacle that reflects the deep connection between the people of the UAE and the sea throughout history.