Arab League calls for promoting values of tolerance, coexistence, mutual respect, inter-cultural dialogue

CAIRO, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The League of Arab States affirmed the importance of consolidating the values of coexistence and mutual respect, promoting a culture of dialogue, and enhancing social cooperation, as these represent the foundation for building stable and prosperous societies amid the increasing cultural and religious diversity witnessed around the world.

In a statement issued ahead of the International Day for Tolerance, observed annually on November 16, the Cairo-based pan-Arab organisation explained that respecting the right of others to differ and believing that diversity is a source of civilisational richness constitute a fundamental pillar for achieving true peace and strengthening social stability. It stressed that tolerance is a human and ethical value that no society aspiring to progress can dispense with.

The League emphasised the need to integrate the values of tolerance, dialogue, and coexistence into the vision of societies and the mission of their institutions, considering tolerance a bridge toward a safer, more just, and more humane future.

In this context, the League of Arab States is working on adopting the “Arab Declaration on Tolerance and Peace” as a guiding framework to support future efforts to anchor mutual respect and peaceful coexistence. The declaration also aims to enhance communication between different cultures and reject all forms of hatred, extremism, and discrimination, ensuring the preservation of human dignity regardless of religion, color, language, or culture.

The International Day for Tolerance is an annual observance day declared by UNESCO in 1995 to generate and raise public awareness about intolerance and promoting mutual respect, human rights, and cultural diversity.