Emirates Dermatology Conference unveils two new drugs for first time in UAE

DUBAI, 15th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Ayman Al-Naeem, President of the Emirates Dermatology Society at the Emirates Medical Association and Chair of the 9th Emirates Dermatology Conference, currently taking place at InterContinental Dubai Festival City, announced the introduction of two new medications for the first time in the UAE, following their immediate approval by leading international regulatory authorities.

Dr. Al-Naeem stated that the UAE—one of the earliest and fastest countries in registering pharmaceuticals—has become a preferred destination for global drug manufacturers to launch their latest products annually. He noted that the directives of the nation’s wise leadership emphasise providing the most advanced international medications to citizens and residents to alleviate their pain and suffering.

He explained that the first medication targets hidradenitis supportive, an inflammatory autoimmune disease that affects a segment of the population with severe and difficult-to-tolerate symptoms. The new treatment is an injection administered twice a month—every 14 days—on a lifelong basis to control the symptoms.

Dr. Al-Naeem added that the second medication is designed to treat bullous dermatoses, a chronic condition. The new biological therapy is administered once every two weeks and predominantly affects older adults above the age of sixty, and rarely children. Both treatments are covered by insurance companies in the UAE.

Meanwhile, the 9th Dermatology Conference continued its sessions yesterday, discussing the latest research and successful global experiences in treating complex dermatological diseases. He noted that dermatologists have begun utilizing artificial intelligence in diagnosing skin conditions to support them in providing precise, effective treatments tailored to each patient’s case.

The Society President further explained that the conference also highlighted the latest global advancements in dermatologic science, laser technologies, and aesthetic medicine, with the aim of enhancing healthcare quality and equipping participating physicians with advanced skills and knowledge to apply in their daily practice—thereby contributing to the highest standards of care for dermatology patients