Arab community leaders highlight UAE’s exemplary tolerance model

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Leaders of Arab clubs and communities in the UAE praised the country’s approach to tolerance, reflected in legislation, institutions and cultural initiatives rooted in universal human values, stressing that this model has strengthened the UAE’s role in promoting peaceful coexistence regionally and internationally.

Marking the International Day for Tolerance, they told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that communities in the UAE enjoy security, stability and social harmony despite diverse cultural and religious backgrounds, noting that the country is among the world’s most diverse nations.

Mohammad Al Massadeh, Director of the Jordanian Social Club in Dubai, said tolerance in the UAE is a core pillar of national identity and an enduring legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He said the UAE’s leadership has firmly upheld these values, enabling nearly 200 nationalities to live together with respect and goodwill under a strong legal framework.

He added that the UAE’s rapid progress is the result of the fusion of tolerance, goodwill and flexible laws within a diverse society.

Lutfi Hussein Ahmed, Chairman of the Board of Egyptian clubs in the UAE, said the country offers a global model of coexistence, noting that it was the first to establish a ministry dedicated to embedding tolerance. He highlighted continuous legal and cultural initiatives to combat discrimination and hatred, as well as the Abrahamic Family House in Abu Dhabi as a symbol of interfaith harmony.

He said the Egyptian community feels at home in the UAE and participates in cultural, artistic and social initiatives that promote shared respect and unity.

Mohamed Baha Al Deen, Chairman of the Sudanese Club in Abu Dhabi, said the UAE has built a unique model of human coexistence based on the values established by Sheikh Zayed. He said people of different cultures and nationalities live in harmony in the UAE, supported by an environment that respects dignity and offers a sense of home.

He concluded by expressing pride in the UAE’s approach and gratitude to the leadership for making tolerance a daily reality for everyone living in the country.