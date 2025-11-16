RTA, Joby complete first crewed eVTOL aerial taxi flight

DUBAI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with Joby Aviation, completed the first crewed electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial taxi flight between two distinct locations in the UAE.

The electric aerial taxi took off from the Dubai Jetman Helipad in Margham and flew 17 minutes to Al Maktoum International Airport (Dubai World Central), coinciding with the Dubai Airshow 2025. This achievement makes Joby the first company in the world to complete a crewed electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft flight between two distinct points within the UAE.

RTA also announced that Skyports Infrastructure, a UK-based company specialising in advanced aerial mobility infrastructure development, has completed 60% of the construction of the first vertical take-off and landing aerial taxi vertiport in the Emirate, located near Dubai International Airport (DXB).

The construction has reached the highest point of the vertiport, which is the first of its kind globally.

The RTA has signed agreements with Emaar Properties, Atlantis The Royal, and Wasl Asset Management Group to establish additional vertiports for aerial taxis within their real estate projects.

This achievement underscores Joby’s readiness and ability to operate in shared airspace. Joby expects to ramp up Dubai flight test operations and begin carrying passengers in 2026 in partnership with Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), and Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS).

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), stated that the successful completion of the first crewed flight of the electric aerial taxi marks a new milestone in Dubai’s distinguished record of leadership and innovation. It reflects the visionary outlook of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai the world’s best city in quality of life and the most prepared for the future of smart and sustainable mobility.

It also aligns with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to position Dubai at the forefront of global cities investing in innovation and advanced technologies to serve humanity.

He said: “The successful completion by Joby Aviation of the first aerial taxi flight between two distinct locations underscores the success of RTA’s operational framework for developing Dubai’s aerial mobility ecosystem and its capability to operate within a shared airspace. This milestone paves the way for a new phase of integration among smart mobility systems across the emirate, further strengthening the confidence of global partners in Dubai’s regulatory and technological environment and establishing it as a leading global platform for future mobility trials.”

He pointed out, "The significant progress made by Skyports Infrastructure Limited in establishing the Aerial Taxi Vertiport near Dubai International Airport, along with the agreements signed with three major entities in Dubai to create vertiports within their development projects, reinforces RTA's efforts to expand the network of aerial taxi stations and vertiports across the Emirate. This will ensure the delivery of exceptional air mobility services to Dubai's residents and visitors, while enhancing connectivity between key areas, business districts, and tourist landmarks."

Al Tayer added: “This historic milestone stands as a testament to the efficiency of Dubai’s infrastructure and regulatory frameworks, and their readiness to embrace future technologies in aerial mobility, in close collaboration with the General Civil Aviation Authority, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, and Dubai Air Navigation Services. It represents a major step forward in the transition towards safer, more efficient, and more sustainable modes of transport, paving the way for the commercial launch of aerial taxi services in 2026.

These services will offer a convenient and fast mode of transport that enhances connectivity between key destinations across the emirate.

“RTA is steadily progressing towards the commercial launch of the aerial taxi service in 2026, solidifying Dubai’s position as the city of the future and a global hub for innovative and sustainable urban mobility solutions, combining efficient infrastructure with high quality of life."

He continued: “The aerial taxi will offer a distinctive new service for residents and visitors of Dubai seeking a fast, safe, and convenient way to travel between key destinations across the city. The journey from Dubai International Airport to Palm Jumeirah is expected to take about 10 minutes, compared to roughly 45 minutes by car.

The service will also enhance integration with various public transport modes and individual mobility options, such as electric scooters and bicycles, supporting seamless multimodal travel and strengthening citywide connectivity to deliver a smooth and comfortable passenger experience.”

JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO of Joby Aviation, said: “From flight demonstrations to infrastructure, we're making incredible progress on all fronts as we look ahead to launching commercial passenger service in Dubai next year.

By working alongside the RTA, other government agencies and infrastructure partners, we’ve been able to streamline development of the world’s first air taxi service and are closer than ever to making urban air transport an everyday reality for residents and visitors across the UAE.”

Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports Infrastructure Limited, stated: "Vertiports are fundamental to the success of the advanced aerial mobility system. With this pivotal milestone reached, we are witnessing a historic moment in the sector’s journey as Dubai positions itself to become the first city in the world to make advanced aerial mobility a tangible reality. This will offer a high-speed, zero-emission mode of transport that will revolutionise the movement of people within and beyond urban areas."

Joby’s air taxi features vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capabilities. These sustainable, environmentally friendly vehicles operate on electric power, producing no harmful emissions during operation. The taxi offers reliability, comfort, and speed, integrating the latest technological advancements worldwide. It is equipped with six rotors and four battery packs, enabling a range of up to 160 kilometres, with a top speed of 320 kilometres per hour.

The aerial taxi can accommodate four passengers and the pilot, and operates at a lower noise level compared to traditional helicopters. Designed for urban environments, the taxi benefits from its vertical take-off and landing feature, removing the need for horizontal space at stations.

Joby Aviation continues to advance its flight test programme and operational activities with a regular schedule of trials and public demonstrations. In June, the company completed a series of crewed electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial taxi test flights in Margham. The performance of the aerial taxi was verified under local environmental conditions, in collaboration with the RTA, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), and Dubai Air Navigation Services (DANS).

Skyports Infrastructure, a UK-based company specialising in advanced aerial mobility infrastructure, is constructing the vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vertiports for aerial taxis. The primary vertiport, located near Dubai International Airport, spans 3,100 square meters across four floors. It includes two levels for vehicle parking, take-off and landing pads, designated areas for aerial taxi parking and charging, and fully air-conditioned passenger facilities.

The vertiport is estimated to handle approximately 42,000 aerial taxi landings annually, serving around 170,000 passengers.

The vertiports and take-off pads are being constructed to the highest international safety standards. The vehicles will operate in partnership with Joby Aviation, the developer of the electric aerial taxi, while Skyports Infrastructure is responsible for the vertiport design, construction, and operations. RTA will oversee governance of the operation, ensuring integration with other transportation modes. According to the timeline, the aerial taxi service is expected to launch in 2026.

Under agreements with Emaar Properties, Atlantis The Royal, and Wasl Asset Management Group, additional vertiports will be constructed to support the aerial taxi service. These additions will bring the total number of planned vertiports for 2026 to four, including the one located near Dubai International Airport. Together, these vertiports will form the foundation of the initial route network for the electric aerial taxi service.

A vertiport will be located at the Zabeel Dubai Mall parking area, operated by Emaar Properties, the world’s leading shopping and entertainment destination, which attracted nearly 111 million visitors in 2024, thanks to its iconic landmarks, including the Burj Khalifa. Another vertiport will be constructed on Palm Jumeirah within the Atlantis The Royal hotel, a world-renowned resort and one of the most iconic hotel landmarks. Its central location on the Palm Island offers direct access to Palm Jumeirah’s premier beachfront destinations, as well as restaurants and entertainment facilities.

The third vertiport will be developed at Dubai Marina, within the American University in Dubai parking area, managed by Wasl Asset Management Group. This vertiport will be strategically positioned to connect the vibrant residential and entertainment hub of Dubai Marina with the leading business and technology districts of Dubai Internet City, ensuring seamless access for both residents and visitors between these key areas.





