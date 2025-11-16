UN urges governments to meet pledge to cutting road deaths in half by 2030

NEW YORK, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Every year, 1.2 million people are killed in road crashes, and another 50 million are left injured or disabled.

''Nine out of 10 road-crash deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries. A full third of victims are children and young people, making road accidents the leading cause of death in this age group,'' said António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, in his message on World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims (WDR), which is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year. This year's theme is: Remember. Support. Act.

But, Guterres noted, solutions exist, from improving infrastructure, legislation and awareness, to enforcing safety laws and sharing best practices across borders.

''To date, the UN Road Safety Conventions, the Road Safety Fund, and the Special Envoy for Road Safety have helped 94 countries save lives on the road,'' he said.

And this year, at the Global Ministerial Conference on Road Safety, governments recommitted to cutting road deaths in half by 2030. Let’s save lives and prevent injuries. Together, we can turn remembrance into action — and help to ensure that every journey ends safely,'' he concluded.