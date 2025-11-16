Dubai Chambers hosts roundtable in New York

NEW YORK, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Chambers has organised a roundtable discussion in New York with the participation of 17 officials from chambers and trade promotion bodies representing US states. The session was aimed at supporting the growth of trade and investment between Dubai and the USA.

The roundtable was held on the sidelines of the Dubai Business Forum – USA, which took place in New York recently. Participants included Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, and Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers. The session explored opportunities to enhance collaboration between Dubai Chambers and US chambers and trade organisations, while highlighting key shared opportunities for companies and investors in both markets.

The roundtable addressed ways to strengthen competitiveness and advance economic cooperation amid a rapidly evolving global landscape. Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral collaboration within the framework of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), as well as exploring avenues to support innovation, expand trade links, and unlock new prospects for growth in priority sectors including artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, clean energy, and digital trade.

Participants were introduced to the strengths of Dubai’s dynamic business environment and how it fosters innovation and investment. Discussions underlined the emirate’s role as a global hub for trade, logistics, and future technologies, supported by world-class infrastructure and agile regulations that continue to attract companies, talent, and capital from around the world.

The session also explored Dubai’s forward-looking approach to anticipating global economic shifts and implementing policies that advance digital transformation and sustainability, positioning it as a key partner for the United States in shaping deeper economic cooperation built on knowledge and advanced technology.

Attendees reviewed the strong growth in trade and investment flows between Dubai and the US and discussed ways to capitalise on major capital inflows and strategic partnerships in areas such as artificial intelligence, energy, and infrastructure to accelerate the expansion of priority sectors.

The roundtable also examined opportunities to work together to strengthen supply chain resilience and support industrial partnerships, alongside initiatives to advance workforce development and enhance talent mobility.

The roundtable provided a valuable opportunity to exchange expertise and best practices and to explore ways of building sustainable partnerships that support long-term economic growth.

articipants explored the practical frameworks needed to design joint initiatives and programmes that enhance trade and investment exchange, while creating a supportive environment for US companies and their counterparts in Dubai to capture emerging opportunities, particularly amid the growing momentum in economic relations between Dubai and the US.