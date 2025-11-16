ERRA signs licensing agreement with American University of Sharjah

SHARJAH, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Reporographic Rights Management Association (ERRA) has signed a licensing agreement with the American University of Sharjah (AUS), marking the second university in the UAE to obtain such a licence and the first government-affiliated academic institution to adopt a comprehensive model for protecting authors’ rights and copyright in educational settings. The signing took place during ERRA’s participation in the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025.

The agreement is part of ERRA’s ongoing efforts to establish a sustainable academic environment based on the organised and responsible use of knowledge resources. It also ensures the fair distribution of royalties to authors and publishers within the UAE and internationally, in line with global best practices in education and research.

Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of American University of Sharjah (AUS) and honourary chairperson of ERRA, commented on the agreement: "Signing this agreement represents an important step in fostering an academic culture that respects creativity and promotes proper knowledge-sharing practices. At AUS, we believe copyright protection is not only a legal duty but also a responsibility to support research, intellectual output, and the development of the publishing sector."

She also praised ERRA’s growing role in regulating the fair use of intellectual works and protecting the rights of their creators, adding: "Granting this licence reinforces the university’s position as a leading educational institution and sets a benchmark for the academic sector nationally and regionally."

Mohammed bin Dkhein, Chairman of ERRA, expressed pride in the licensing agreement with AUS:

"This collaboration represents a significant step in supporting the UAE’s creative ecosystem and reflects AUS’s commitment to a conscious and fair model for knowledge reuse."

He emphasised that copyright protection is not merely a legal requirement but a cornerstone for cultivating a culture that respects creativity and celebrates innovators. "Through this agreement, we aim to strengthen partnerships with educational institutions to establish copyright awareness as a foundation for advancing education and scientific output."

Dr Todd Larsen, Director of AUS, stated:"Through this agreement with ERRA, the university can provide educational materials on campus and online with confidence and clarity. It enables copying and access for authorised users in our community, requires robust controls for digital course materials, and respects any exceptions defined by the association. Our commitment is simple: to empower faculty and students to access the resources they need for learning while prioritising creators’ rights and setting a model for responsible knowledge use."

The agreement was signed at ERRA’s pavilion during the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair, in the presence of representatives from both parties, cultural figures, publishers, and media personnel.

This partnership is part of a broader series of collaborations through which ERRA seeks to establish a fair knowledge system, raise societal awareness, protect creators’ rights, and support the national creative economy.