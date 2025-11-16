Calidus showcases latest innovations, advanced defence solutions at Dubai Airshow 2025

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Calidus Holding Group, one of the leading defence and manufacturing companies, is taking part in the 19th edition of the Dubai Airshow, taking place from 17–21 November at Dubai World Central (DWC).

The group will highlight its latest innovations, advanced defence solutions, and broad expertise in developing integrated technologies, further underscoring its commitment to strengthening its position on the global defence industry map.

This year on display will be the Badr‑250 (B‑250) light attack aircraft- the first in its class to be fully designed and developed specifically for its mission, with a carbon fibre structure featuring less weight and high strength- as well as the B‑250T trainer aircraft, the 8x8 Light Infantry Fighting Vehicle (LIFV) – Air Defence variant, and the “AlHeda” missile system.

The Group is also unveiling – for the first time – the advanced short‑range air defence system called the “AlDeraa”, designed to counter a wide spectrum of aerial threats, including unmanned aerial vehicles. This reaffirms the Group’s leadership in developing integrated, cutting‑edge protection solutions that meet modern operational requirements.

Tareq Abdul Rahim Al Hosani, Chairman of Calidus Holding Group, said: “Our participation in Dubai Airshow 2025 represents a strategic milestone that reflects the progress of the national defence industry. It highlights our ability to harness local investment, technological innovation, and industrial integration to deliver advanced solutions designed and produced here, in the UAE. What we present today goes beyond showcasing platforms - it demonstrates our capacity to drive transformation in the defence sector and translate the national vision into an advanced industrial reality.”

He added: “At Calidus, we believe that building a fully integrated national defence ecosystem requires strategic partnerships that combine local production capabilities with advanced technologies aligned with future requirements. Through this integrated model, we contribute to consolidating the Group’s position as a global hub for defence design and manufacturing, developing comprehensive solutions that meet international standards in line with the leadership’s vision to empower the national defence industry.”

Dr. Khalifa Murad Alblooshi, Managing Director and CEO of Calidus Holding Group, emphasised that the Group’s participation in the Dubai Airshow reflects its commitment to maintaining a strong presence at leading defence exhibitions, which serve as strategic platforms to showcase national innovations, build partnerships, and enhance the UAE’s global industrial position.

He said: “The Airshow is a prestigious national showcase through which Calidus showcases its industrial capabilities and ambitions, expands avenues of cooperation, and supports the country’s export potential.”

He also added: “With each edition, Dubai Airshow continues to reinforce the UAE’s position as a global centre for advanced defence and aerospace industries. It provides an important international platform for defence companies worldwide to meet, explore opportunities, sign agreements, and exchange expertise - all contributing to strengthening the national defence industry and supporting the country’s path of development and prosperity under the guidance of its leadership.”

Since its establishment in 2015, the Group has cemented its reputation as one of the UAE’s leading defence manufacturers. Alblooshi explained: “We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that meet the needs of both local and global defence sectors, further enhancing national defence capabilities through advanced, highly efficient technologies.

The Group’s strategic expansion across multiple domains reflects our drive to build an integrated defence ecosystem that combines innovation, reliability, and operational flexibility, enabling us to meet the requirements of partners worldwide. Our broad participation at this year’s airshow aligns with these efforts, reflecting the nation’s vision to support local industries and train national talent to contribute to sustainable development goals.”