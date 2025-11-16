Manar Abu Dhabi unveils public light art exhibition showcasing 22 artworks

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Following a spectacular debut in Al Ain earlier this month, Manar Abu Dhabi—the acclaimed public light art exhibition organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi)—has now fully opened across the emirate for its second edition.

Showcasing 15 Emirati and international artists and collectives from 10 countries, the exhibition features 22 site-specific light sculptures, projections, and immersive installations that foster creativity while celebrating Abu Dhabi’s diverse natural and urban landscapes.

This edition of Manar Abu Dhabi unfolds under the theme ‘The Light Compass’, bringing together a constellation of artworks inspired by the Gulf’s ancestral relationship with light.

Serving as the anchor location for Manar Abu Dhabi, Jubail Island showcases 15 large-scale installations and performances by artists Shaikha Al Mazrou, Iregular, Ezequiel Pini (a.k.a. Six N. Five), Encor Studio, DRIFT, Pamela Tan, Lachlan Turczan, Christian Brinkmann and Kirsten Berg, who collectively introduce bold perspectives and innovative approaches to light-based art.

For the first time, the exhibition has extended to the cultural sites of Al Ain, inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, where visitors can explore seven site-specific works along the Al Qattara and Al Jimi Oasis Trails, with contributions from Maitha Hamdan, Ammar Al Attar, Christian Brinkmann, Khalid Shafar, Abdalla Almulla and Rafael Lozano-Hemmer.

At Souq Al Mina, a work by KAWS, in collaboration with long-time partner AllRightsReserved, will take centrestage. KAWS:HOLIDAY Abu Dhabi, a luminous COMPANION reclining on its back while lifting a glowing moon, highlights the exhibition’s exploration of light, scale, and imagination.

Alongside the exhibited artworks, Manar Abu Dhabi features a dynamic public programme that brings art, technology, and community together. Highlights include a series of thought-provoking talks, keynote lectures with featured artists, and interactive workshops led by artists and partners including Fujifilm, The Knot and Gracia Farms.

Visitors will enjoy a vibrant line-up of performances from international acts including Bedouin Burger, Haepaary, and Ars Nova Napoli, alongside wellness and nature-focused experiences such as guided meditations, nature walks, and sustainability activities with the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi’s Abu Dhabi Mangrove Initiative.

In collaboration with WE ARE ONA and Luca Pronzato, WE ARE ONA X, Manar Abu Dhabi will present an immersive dining experience by guest chef Solemann Haddad of Michelin-starred restaurant Moonrise.

Manar Abu Dhabi talks and performances, alongside many of the workshops, are free of charge. The exhibition’s programme is complemented by guided tours and exciting food and beverage pop-ups at Jubail Island, Al Qattara Oasis, and Al Jimi Oasis, creating a fully immersive experience.