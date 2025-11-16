ADNEC hopes to break Guinness World Record for largest inflatable pool float

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The much-anticipated Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) 2025 will return to the capital from November 20 to 23. The event is organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, and promises an expanded lineup of family-friendly activities, live entertainment and exciting waterfront experiences for all ages at the ADNEC Marina Hall.

In the lead-up to the event ADNEC Group, in collaboration with Experience Abu Dhabi and the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards, is set to launch a new attraction on one of Abu Dhabi’s many vibrant waterfronts, unveiling a giant inflatable flamingo named Captain ADIBS. Standing over 23 meters tall, 17 meters long and 19 meters wide, Captain ADIBS is inspired by the UAE’s native wetland species and is attempting to break a Guinness World Record for the largest inflatable pool float.

From November 15 to 18, Captain ADIBS will be visible from several iconic waterfront locations at several public viewing sites including Yas Bay Waterfront, Etihad Arena and along the Al Raha Beach coastline.

Captain ADIBS will then travel to the ADNEC Marina from November 20 to 23, welcoming visitors to one of the region’s leading marine events.

The seventh edition of the Boat Show celebrates everything there is to know about the marine industry. Visitors can enjoy a mix of local and international exhibitors, exciting live showcases and waterfront experiences.

The Boat Show also features a diverse array of entertainment and activities. The Al Forsan Display Team will captivate audiences with high-energy aerial performances, while the Navigation Hub offers fun rides and scenic water taxi experiences. The Young Voyager zone is also returning, providing a dedicated space for children to play and learn about the marine ecosystem.

To add to the festive atmosphere of the event, a variety of roaming acts will be performing, including Luma Drummers, Wave Dancers and a brass trio of musicians, ensuring there’s top quality entertainment across the show.