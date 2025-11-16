Second cohort of Youth Social Missions Programme joins Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 in Al Arish

AL ARISH, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The second cohort of the “Youth Social Missions Programme” has arrived in the Egyptian city of Al Arish to participate in the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3. The group includes 10 young Emiratis, carrying with them their passion for contributing to the UAE’s ongoing humanitarian efforts and their desire to closely observe the humanitarian work the UAE is carrying out in support of their brothers and sisters in Gaza.

During the mission, participants will undergo an intensive field programme through which they will learn about the mechanisms of the operation in Al Arish, the nature of work inside the UAE’s humanitarian aid logistics centre, as well as visit the UAE Floating Hospital to learn about its medical services dedicated to the injured from the Gaza Strip.

They will also tour the UAE desalination plants to understand their role in securing water for Gaza’s residents, in addition to a field visit to the Rafah border crossing to observe the process of aid delivery and coordination mechanisms.

Fatima Mohammed Al Shehhi, a member of the second cohort, said:“Our goal in this experience is to represent the UAE in the best possible way and to convey the message that the UAE’s generosity knows no bounds.”

The participation of this distinguished group of young Emiratis reflects the commitment of a new generation to be part of the UAE’s humanitarian legacy by directly engaging in relief missions, understanding field challenges, and working side by side with aid teams that have been active since the start of the operation.

For his part, Hamid Abdullah Al Ansari, another member of the second cohort, said:“We are taking part in this experience to learn about the humanitarian and volunteer work provided by the UAE, and to try—even in a small way—to ease the suffering of our brothers and sisters in the Gaza Strip.”

The joining of this cohort comes within the framework of the “Youth Social Missions Programme”, launched by the Federal Youth Authority last August to train and empower Emirati youth to participate effectively in social missions around the world—including humanitarian, developmental, and cultural missions.

The programme aims to prepare qualified national cadres capable of working on the ground, bearing responsibilities during humanitarian crises, and instilling a culture of volunteerism and social responsibility aligned with the UAE’s noble values.

The “Youth Social Missions Programme” is one of the key national initiatives stemming from the “Community and Values” pillar of the National Youth Agenda 2031. It aims to prepare a generation of youth capable of representing the UAE in missions of national priority and participating in humanitarian, developmental, and cultural assignments abroad.

The multi-year programme includes theoretical training and field tasks and seeks to cultivate a generation of humanitarian ambassadors and enhance the UAE’s positive global presence.

The Egyptian city of Al Arish is one of the main hubs of the Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, launched by the UAE to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip through a land, sea, and air aid corridor.

The city hosts a fully integrated logistics center for preparing and dispatching aid under the supervision of the UAE’s humanitarian assistance team, in addition to the UAE Floating Hospital and the UAE desalination plants in Rafah, reflecting a practical embodiment of the UAE’s steadfast approach that has made it a model for rapid and sustainable humanitarian response in times of crisis.