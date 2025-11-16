Longest-serving print advertising professional: A Journey from Mumbai by ship to Guinness World Records

DUBAI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Indian advertising designer Ramesh Babu has become part of Dubai’s visual memory, chronicling through his artistry and career of more than five decades the evolution of the advertising industry in the UAE — from its early beginnings to the digital transformation era.

Today, he stands as one of the creative figures who witnessed and contributed to the UAE’s development since the 1970s.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Ramesh recalled his first journey to Dubai: ''I arrived in Dubai on April 16, 1974, aboard a ship from Bombay. The voyage took four days, and my first stop was Port Rashid. From there, I began looking for work. A few months later, I heard about a vacancy in a small advertising company that had only two employees, he said.

He added, I was asked to create an advertisement for an ice cream company. I painted the ad entirely by hand — depicting old Dubai, with abras and traditional buildings alongside the product’s brand name. That artwork earned me my first job in advertising.

That moment marked the beginning of a career that has spanned more than five decades, during which Ramesh witnessed and adapted to every stage in the evolution of advertising — from hand-drawn designs to the digital age.

Everything was done by hand back then, he said. “There were no computers or digital photography. I used to spend an entire day painting a single advertisement with brushes and pens — something that can now be completed in minutes.”

Ramesh told WAM that in 1977, he founded his first advertising company in Ajman, Nayana International, later renamed Eye Advertising in 1982. From there, his professional journey took off, as he collaborated with major global brands such as Canon and O General, as well as local companies that have since grown into some of the UAE’s leading enterprises.

In 1992, I established Al Oyoon Advertising in Dubai, which has remained based in Baniyas Square ever since,” he said. “Many of the companies I started working with were small back then, and today they are billion-dirham corporations، I feel proud knowing their first advertisements were designed by me.”

Despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and the decline in print advertising, Ramesh — whose office resembles a museum of print memorabilia — remained devoted to his craft until recently deciding to retire.

Now, I am preparing to return to India after more than 50 years in the UAE,” he said. “It’s time to rest after a lifetime of work.”

Speaking about the UAE’s Tolerance Day, Ramesh expressed his gratitude:“This country helps everyone — not only those who live here but everyone who engages with it. The UAE has always been my home. I have lived here for 51 years and never once felt like a stranger. Everything here is easy — people, government, and economic departments — all are so cooperative. It’s a safe, generous country that gives everyone the opportunity to succeed.”

When asked about his message to young professionals entering the advertising field, Ramesh said the industry rewards creativity and perseverance.

“Advertising is a beautiful field for those who love art and thinking differently,” he said. “Hard work pays off — I recently received a Guinness World Record certificate for the longest career in print advertising, spanning 47 years and 77 days in the UAE. I wanted this achievement to inspire the new generation and show how dreams can come true through dedication and persistence.”

He concluded, “The UAE gave me the opportunity and embraced me. Now, as I prepare to return to my homeland, I carry with me its love, its spirit of tolerance, and my story of success.”