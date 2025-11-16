Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 31st Arab Scout Conference inauguration

ABU DHABI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, has attended the 31st Arab Scout Conference inauguration, hosted in Abu Dhabi until 21 November 2025.

The conference is considered one of the most prominent events organised by the Arab Scout Region, and gathers scout members and leaders from 19 Arab countries.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon has also reviewed the main themes of the conference, highlighting the role of the Scout Movement in promoting the values ​​of responsibility and developing the skills of young people, and affirmed the leadership’s support to empower youth to contribute to community development.

He praised the efforts of the Emirates Scout Association in organising the event as a platform for empowering youth, fostering innovation and building effective partnerships, while contributing to shaping the future of the Arab Scout Movement.