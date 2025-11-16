Brazilian Oliveira crowned champion of UAE Warriors Women’s Strawweight Championship

AL AIN,16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- Brazilian Michelle Oliveira won the main card title at the 65th international edition of the UAE Warriors mixed martial arts championship series, after defeating her compatriot Lani Silva by judges' decision in the UAE Warriors Women’s Strawweight Championship during the competitions held yesterday at the Al Ain National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The eevent was attended by Sheikh Issa bin Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, board member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Chairman of the Federation's Mixed Martial Arts Committee; and Fouad Darwish, CEO of Palms Sports and Chairman of the event's organising committee.

Oliveira expressed her happiness at winning the championship title, noting that she had a tough fight against her opponent but succeeded in achieving her dream of winning in the capital, Abu Dhabi.