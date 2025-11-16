Dubai Police handled over 7 million calls last year

DUBAI, 16th November, 2025 (WAM) -- The Dubai Police's Command and Control Centre received 7,322,416 calls last year through the emergency hotline (999), of which 7,004,793 were handled within 10 seconds.

Furthermore, during the third quarter of 2025, the centre received 1,498,348 calls, of which 1,487,859 were managed within the same timeframe, achieving an impressive response rate of 99.3%.

These statistics were revealed during an inspection visit to the Operations Department conducted by Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, as part of the annual inspection program for general departments and police stations.

Lt. Gen. Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri highlighted the essential role of the General Department of Operations in maintaining security and ensuring a prompt response from patrols and rescue teams at accident sites, reflecting the strategic goals and commitments of Dubai Police to serve the community effectively

He commended the ongoing initiatives to enhance the operational framework and readiness of the operations rooms through continuous upgrades to their technical infrastructure, aiming to establish a model digital operations room that improves field response efficiency and supports Dubai's vision for smart transformation.

Al Marri commended the department's commitment to enhancing smart applications and innovative services that bolster security and safety while fostering community satisfaction. He reviewed the department's strategic indicators, including response times for critical emergencies, the speed of response to emergency calls (999), security coverage, and the response of specialised teams.

Furthermore, Al Marri reviewed the average response time to critical emergencies in the third quarter of this year, which reflects an impressive achievement of two minutes and 7 seconds, compared to the same period last year.

He also reviewed the future plan for 2028 aimed at achieving full coverage of the emirate of Dubai.

Last year, the center handled 876 reports, while the Drone Box system facilitated 3,000 transfers that varied between urgent, very urgent, and routine cases. Notably, the average response time for drones in very urgent situations was 57 seconds, compared to the target of two minutes and 45 seconds.

At the end of the visit, Al Marri honored a select group of outstanding individuals from the General Department of Operations in recognition of their dedication to their work, which led to achieving the highest levels of excellence and institutional success.